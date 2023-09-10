‘Texas Heritage Day’ set for Sept. 15 at SU

The Texas Center at Schreiner University will host “Texas Heritage Day” – a day of a “different kind of learning,” on Friday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Robbins-Lewis Pavilion, located on the campus of Schreiner University.
This free annual event will offer more than 20 participatory teaching stations designed for students and families.
Featured activities include firing demonstrations with vintage weapons, the Texas Camel Corps, Buffalo Soldiers, trick roping, Lipan Apache tipi and native dancing, ax-throwing, chuck wagon, butter making, and flintknapping.
All visitors will be invited to take part in a collaborative art project with artist Vickie Hayes, where the public will help paint a large canvas of a young Charles Schreiner.
The event is free and open to the public. Schools and educators are encouraged to bring their students. CPE credits may be earned for time spent on the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.