London's ‘Jive Aces’work through COVID issues to visit Kerrville

COVID restrictions are beginning to ease up across the United States, but London-based "the Jive Aces" will have to overcome some obstacles to complete the international tour that will bring them to Kerrville in April.
"There are still a lot of hoops to jump through for international travel, and we are being cautious," said Aces spokesman Peter Howell. “Even though the virus is getting milder and we have all been double vaccinated, we still don't want to catch anything that might disrupt the tour. Also, more importantly, a couple of the guys are connected to vulnerable people and we don't want to bring anything nasty home."
Most of the group's Covid-related precautions will be invisible to the audience. They include wearing masks during all off-stage activities, handling their own food preparation and maintaining social distancing off stage.
The one change from their normal tour that will impact the audience is that the group won't be able to mingle with the crowd following the show.
"Sadly, the band won't be coming out to meet the public after the show,” Howell said. "The Jive Aces usually love to meet the public, but for the time being it's safer not to."
The Jive Aces have appeared everywhere from Royal Albert Hall, to the Montreux Jazz Festival, to a performance for the Queen at her 2013 Diamond Jubilee celebration, to prior sold-out tours across America. They are now embarking on their first international tour in three years, spending a month performing in the U.S.
The group is internationally renowned for their superior musicianship and spectacular stage show and their energetic renditions of fresh arrangements of Swing, Jive, R&B classics by such greats as Louis Prima, Cab Calloway, Bobby Darin, Louis Armstrong, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr.
Presented as part of the Cailloux Performances series, sponsored by Century 21 the Hills Realty, the Jive Aces will appear at the Cailloux Theater on Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available in most sections, priced from $25 to $55.
Tickets are available in advance at the Cailloux Box Office, by phone at (830) 896-9393, or online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, please note that convenience fees apply to online sales.
The Cailloux Theater is one part of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, managed, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000. More information, including other plays and musicals in Playhouse 2000's Season 2022, is online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
