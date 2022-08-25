The League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas has scheduled a dinner to celebrate the passage 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States. The Cailloux Campus Activity Center at Schreiner University will be the venue on Friday, Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m. To make a reservation, contact Bunny Bond by email, mmbond@ktc.com or phone (830) 377-9940.
This year is the 102nd anniversary of the signing of the 19th Amendment into law. In 1973, Congress designated Aug. 26 as Women's Equality Day, and Leagues all over the United States celebrate the day. The speaker for the annual Women's Equality Day dinner will be Lourna Marquez-Carrasquillo, a community relations staff person for District 31 with the Department of Homeland Security - United States Citizenship & Immigration Services. Her talk will cover the path to citizenship.
The 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America reads: " The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex."
The state of Texas has the distinction of being the ninth of the necessary 36 states to ratify the 19th Amendment on June 28, 1919.
The local League has received a grant from the League of Women Voters US to register new citizens to vote.
Grant monies can be used to help individuals work on obtaining citizenship, and the Hill Country Texas League established a partnership with the Doyle Community Center to sponsor payment for the study materials for Citizenship Classes.
The Doyle Center has been a site for Citizenship Classes in the past and has a central location in the county. There is now a table available at the Doyle Center with information on Citizenship Classes and how to register to vote in Kerr County.
For more information on Citizenship Classes at the Doyle, call Lala Flores (830) 496-6963).
League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas has, over 40 years of work, focused on registering citizens to vote, informing voters on candidates and issues, and encouraging citizens to vote. The League is a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization and does not endorse or oppose candidates for elected office. The Hill Country Texas League serves five counties: Bandera, Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, and Kerr.
Visit the League website at lwvhillcountrytexas.org for more information or contact president @lwvhillcountrytexas.org.
