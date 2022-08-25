The League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas has scheduled a dinner to celebrate the passage 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States. The Cailloux Campus Activity Center at Schreiner University will be the venue on Friday, Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m. To make a reservation, contact Bunny Bond by email, mmbond@ktc.com or phone (830) 377-9940.

This year is the 102nd anniversary of the signing of the 19th Amendment into law. In 1973, Congress designated Aug. 26 as Women's Equality Day, and Leagues all over the United States celebrate the day. The speaker for the annual Women's Equality Day dinner will be Lourna Marquez-Carrasquillo, a community relations staff person for District 31 with the Department of Homeland Security - United States Citizenship & Immigration Services. Her talk will cover the path to citizenship.

