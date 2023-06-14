Bobby Gore works to keep Kerr County roads safe
Bobby Gore, the Kerr County engineering assistant, points out the one new road the county built under his watch, Sutherland Road where it meets Hwy. 27, which made the intersection a lot safer for drivers.

Bobby Gore says he’s half of Kerr County’s Engineering Department.

“We used to be part of the Road and Bridge Department,” he says. “But with the growth of the county we became a separate, two-person department. It’s a team effort, and we still work closely with Road and Bridge.”

