Bobby Gore works to keep Kerr County roads safe

Bobby Gore says he’s half of Kerr County’s Engineering Department.
“We used to be part of the Road and Bridge Department,” he says. “But with the growth of the county we became a separate, two-person department. It’s a team effort, and we still work closely with Road and Bridge.”
He says the Engineering Department spends a lot of its time overseeing developers who are building subdivisions or mobile home parks, particularly when it comes to the roads involved.
“We’re looking at their roads from the ground up,” he says. “They submit the engineering plans, which we review, then there’s the geotech. They have engineers check the soil where the road will be built. They take samples to determine the optimum compaction needed. Then they roll it to that standard, and we witness and verify the road base, usually hard gravel, that ‘makes the road there.’ Once we’ve tested and verified they have a proper base, then they can apply the road surface, usually asphalt chip-seal.”
Besides the asphalt road, Engineering also verifies plans and checks the construction of any culverts, low-water crossings and bridges needed. They inspect to see that the proper signs and striping are added. That can require coordination with lots of departments. For instance, Kerr 911 is involved with designating addresses.
Gore says, “We make sure everything goes in correctly.”
He says there are two kinds of roads, local roads put in within a development, and collector roads connecting to highways, which give access to the local roads. Collector roads have a wider right-of-way, and are built to handle more traffic.
Once a road is built the developer, and ultimately the people living in the development, have a choice. One option is to keep the roads private, particularly if they’re behind locked gates. In that case the people living in the subdivision have to keep the roads up. The other option is for the developer to request they become county roads, with Road and Bridge responsible for repairs and maintenance.
That process starts with the developer submitting the plans to the Engineering Department. Engineering checks and inspects the road to insure it meets the county’s requirements, and prepares a report for the county commissioners. The Commissioner’s Court then considers both that report, as well as whether the road should become part of the county’s system, and decides whether to accept the road.
“One of the best examples of county road management is Ranchero Road,” Gore says. “We recently had an in-house project to make repairs. That means we drew up the project plans and put them out to bid. Contractors submitted their bids, we made our recommendation to the Commissioners’ Court, and once a contract was signed we tested and verified to make sure the terms were met.”
He says Engineering also maintains some dams and bridges. “We’re responsible for the flood plain in the county. We coordinate with other agencies responsible for the Guadalupe and other rivers and streams, like the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The difference is that those agencies are responsible for protecting the river from people; we’re responsible for protecting people from the river.”
Gore says, “While I’ve been working for them Kerr County has only built one new road. We had an unsafe intersection, where Sutherland Road met with Hwy. 27 at an angle. In 2018 Texas Department of Transportation was going to work on that stretch of the highway, so we got their approval to move the intersection so they met at 90 degrees. Then we had to start from scratch. We drew up our plans, we acquired land for the right-of-way, we put the project out for bid and selected a contractor, and in 2019 supervised the project. Now the intersection is a lot safer for drivers.”
He says land measurement has changed considerably over the years. Texas was originally surveyed using the “vara,” a Spanish measurement equal to about 0.9376 square yards, and some old deeds are still written in that scale. Measuring was done with transits and chains, and maps were hand-drawn. Now most surveying is by GPS, in acres, drawn in a computer.
Gore says he was born and raised in Victoria, and graduated from Victoria High School in 1992. He attended Victoria College and the University of Houston to learn drafting. He started working with Vmw Industries, Inc., which sold oilfield equipment. Then he took a position with the City of Victoria.
“But I had visited Kerrville, and I liked it here. So in 2001 I decided to move. Mutual friends introduced me to Melody Nelson, and for a first date we went to the Cailloux Theater shortly after it was opened, in 2003, to see ‘Greater Tuna.’ We were married in 2006, the same year I came to work for Kerr County. Now we have two home-schooled children, Braden, who is 13 years old, and Monica, who is 10. We also have two bunnies and a rescue dog named Chrissy. We run Bible studies at our church, and we love to kayak on the Guadalupe. We try to make everything fun.”
He says his favorite Bible verse is Revelations 21:4. “And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.”
