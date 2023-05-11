Vasquez heads up Raphael Community Free Clinic
Albert Vasquez, executive director of the Raphael Community Free Clinic, standing, consults with Clinic Director Sylvia Mendez concerning a clinic referral to the local Wesley Nurse. Mendez has been with Rafael for more than 21 years.

Christian tradition identifies Archangel Raphael with healing, and as the angel who stirred the healing waters in the Pool of Bethesda, in John 5:2–4.

Executive Director Albert Vasquez says the Raphael Community Free Clinic provides free medical care and medications to residents of Kerr and the surrounding counties.

