Vasquez heads up Raphael Community Free Clinic

Christian tradition identifies Archangel Raphael with healing, and as the angel who stirred the healing waters in the Pool of Bethesda, in John 5:2–4.
Executive Director Albert Vasquez says the Raphael Community Free Clinic provides free medical care and medications to residents of Kerr and the surrounding counties.
“The clinic was established 25 years ago as a ministry,” Vasquez says. “We serve residents of Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, and Real counties who have some income, but no medical insurance. We offer free, non-emergency care and clinical services.”
He says the clinic provides for both men and women’s health issues, as well as chronic conditions. He has three physicians who regularly volunteer time to see patients, as well as two paid family nurse practitioners. They treat patients for common complaints, including colds, headaches, and other common diseases. Many of their patients have chronic conditions, with the most common being diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and such.
Services go beyond treatment to provide education, so patients can more successfully manage their issues. They also provide low-level mental health services, and distribute dental health kits.
“We’re limited by what we can do in the clinic,” he says. “But we have lots of contacts throughout the rest of the medical community. If we can’t help with an issue, we can usually refer our patient to someone who can.”
Raphael differs from other clinics, in that it isn’t a walk-in service. “We work on an enrollment model,” Vasquez says. “People who need our services first need to enroll. There are forms to fill out, and we have to make sure you are a resident of our service area, have no medical insurance coverage, and have some current income. Once a person is enrolled, then we work mostly on an appointment basis. Enrollees can walk-in for some issues, like colds, but the appointments come first.”
He says patients needing prescription medications like insulin can come to their dispensary. “We have enrollments in several organizations, like Dispensary of Hope and other ‘PAPs,’ prescription assistance programs, which provide us free or low-cost medications. We sometimes have medications which are still factory-sealed donated, like after the recent Kerrville Police Department ‘Drug Take-Back’ day. But we can’t prescribe or provide any narcotics, nor do we have any on-site.”
He says besides himself the clinic has 11 paid staff. Dr. Ernesto Hernandez is the medical director, and the clinical director is Sylvia Hernandez. Then there are two family nurse practitioners, the person on the front desk, financial screeners, and others. They also have about 15 volunteers, mostly retired medical professionals, who donate services.
“Besides our family nurse practitioners, we have three doctors who volunteer whenever they are needed,” he says. “We’ll line up a number of appointments, then call a doctor and say, ‘We have patients for you.’ They’ll come in, and we’ll keep them busy. Raphael really is a ministry, and one the people we serve need.”
Vasquez says he was born in Monroe, Mich., but his family moved to Texas when he was four months old. “We moved around a lot, but in Texas. My father, Alberto, settled in Kerrville, and established Albert’s Air Conditioning. I came to live with him when I was 10 years old. I went to Notre Dame Catholic School here, but since that was before Our Lady of the Hills, I attended St. Anthony Catholic High School in San Antonio. I graduated in 1998, then went to University of the Incarnate Word. I earned a bachelor of science, with a double major in psychology and sociology in 2002.”
He says he spent some time working as a waiter, and hanging around with his friends, until his little brother entered school. “One day I set a plate down, and looked at my UIW ring, and thought, ‘It’s time to use my brain more.’ So I moved to Waco, and became the youth care coordinator for the Methodist Children's Home.”
He says in 2004 he noticed Teresa Grubb while she was working in a restaurant. One evening when he was at Cowboys Dance Hall, he saw her again. “I walked up and asked her to dance. For our first date I took her to the Tower of the Americas in San Antonio for dinner, and we started hanging out. We had a son, Albert Jr., in Waco in 2006.”
Vasquez says he wanted to move to Kerrville to be closer to his family. “I brought Teresa for a visit, and she approved. We really like the Guadalupe River, the people, and the city’s values. We moved in December of 2007.”
He says in July of 2008 he went to work for Brookdale Kerrville, on Leslie Drive, as a housekeeper. Over the next 14 years he advanced to the position of executive director. During that time, in August of 2009, he and Teresa were married at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
But he quotes Einstein; “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” After 14 years at Brookdale, he says he was ready for a change, when in April of 2022 the Raphael Clinic board of directors hiring committee called to see if he was available. He took over as executive director in June of 2022.
He says Albert Jr. is now a sophomore at Our Lady of the Hills College Prep, and Vasquez and Teresa have a daughter, Victoria, who is a fifth-grader at Notre Dame.
“Teresa and I are involved in LifeTeen, the high school program at Notre Dame Church, and we like fishing and kayaking. I’m also a micro-farmer, raising 10 to 12 rabbits, 12 pigeons, and five chickens. I keep active in the community as a volunteer for Kerr Konnect, and as an ambassador for the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce. And right now I’m taking Spanish lessons at the Doyle Center with my daughter.
