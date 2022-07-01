Band of Heathens to perform July 2 at Arcadia

Renowned Americana-folk rock-roots rock act the Band of Heathens will perform at the Arcadia Live theatre on Saturday, July 2.
Over the last 15 years, this band has enjoyed critical and commercial success with nine studio album releases of roots rock originals, extensive global touring, and playing festivals such as Bonnaroo and SXSW.
With no sense of slowing down their creative output and innovation, this show comes as part of a tour promoting the Band of Heathens' latest album “Remote Transmissions,” the title of which came from the Zoom webseries of the same name, where they remained connected and provided a sense of normalcy to fans and the music world through the unexpected events of 2020.
“It was nice to be able to use music as a connective thread and something that’s healing,” says guitarist-vocalist Ed Jurdi. “We were doing it for ourselves, but the greatest benefit was how it created this community for us to hang out with our fans.”
Guitarist-vocalist and fellow founding member Gordy Quist agrees. “The show was like a release, where we all connected and forgot about the stuff going on around us. At some point, we decided to bring in guests for an interview, and that turned into ‘Hey, let’s pre-record a music video of a cover song with each of them.’”
The Band of Heathens’ have reached No. 1 on the Americana charts several times, including their first album (produced by the legendary Ray Wylie Hubbard), notably the second independently released production to ever reach No. 1 on the charts in music history. However, don’t let the acknowledgements for their work in the studio mislead you—as told by Rolling Stone, the Band of Heathens are “a smoking live band.”
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
Tickets for this event are on sale at thearcadialive.org/calendar.
