Ducks in a row

Taylor Markwordt, RN, says she works in Peterson Medical’s pre-op and “PACU.” She was recently named “Nurse of the Year” for 2023. She has a lot of history with Peterson.
“I was born in the old Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital, on Main Street,” she says. “My grandmother, Earline Markwordt, told me when I was little I used to say I wanted to be a nurse, but that’s before I remember.”
She says she grew up in Ingram ISD, and graduated from Ingram Tom Moore High School in 2011.
“My other grandmother, Marsha Emde, and my mom, Karen Markwordt, both had long careers as doctor’s receptionists, so I knew a little bit. They always told me, ‘Doctors are the bosses.’ My father, Jeff Markwordt, worked at Hill Country Telephone. My aunt, Kim Bolin, was a teacher, and she encouraged me to start college undeclared and figure it out. I spent the first two years at Tarleton State University, then transferred to Schreiner University on the nursing track. It took me an extra year, but I earned my bachelor of science in nursing in 2016.”
She says Peterson took her on as a “patient care technician” while she was still in school. “They were great, really working around my SU schedule. When I graduated, they employed me as a ‘graduate nurse’ for a month. After college nurses have to take a state board exam, and I spent that extra time making sure everything I had learned was fresh. I passed the test the first time, and was pinned as a registered nurse in June of 2016.”
Peterson promoted her to medical/surgical nurse, where she worked for four years, then she came to pre-op and PACU in May of 2020. All of the nurses in that department are cross-trained for both jobs. She says, “It was just in time for COVID, which took a lot of flexibility as we figured things out.”
Markwordt says when she takes a pre-op shift, she’s there to prepare patients for surgery. “The first step is to assess the patient, head to toe, cardio, neuro, every body system, making sure they’re ready. I ask a lot of questions, checking their past medical history, and verifying their medications and which pharmacy they prefer. I love it when patients have a written list of meds.
“Then I insert an IV and attach a plastic catheter, starting them on saline or Ringer's lactate. The fluid helps push medications and anesthesia into the bloodstream when they are administered through the catheter. Finally, I add any pre-op medications the surgeon has ordered.”
She says once she has the patient completely ready, the operating room nurse, the anesthetist and the surgeon come in, and the patient is transferred to the operating room. A typical pre-op shift is from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and she usually sees three or four patients, depending on the number of surgeries scheduled.
Markwordt says she also works in the PACU, or post-anesthesia care unit. “It’s a critical care unit, so we’re one-on-one there. As I receive a patient from surgery I make sure they’re breathing, getting enough oxygen. I hook them up to monitors, and check their vital signs every five minutes. The monitors will alarm if something starts going wrong, but I’m always looking at the patient, because that’s how I get a lot of the information I need. I watch for signs of pain or nausea.
“Typically, patients spend one to two hours in recovery, until they meet the criteria for release, including having pain and nausea under control, being able to lift and turn their head, and have normal vital signs. When I release them they are sent home, or transferred to their hospital room.”
But then, she says, comes the paperwork. She has to finalize the chart in her computer and send the patient record off to medical records, where it’s stored both electronically and in a paper file.
“Everything that happens before or after an operation goes on the patient’s individual chart, which is in the computer-on-wheels I keep with me. We have to make sure all our ducks are in a row with every single patient, for their safety.”
Her typical PACU day runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but she says nurses are also on standby one day a week, and one weekend a month, in case they are needed for an on-call shift when a surgery patient can’t wait on a schedule. That may result from an accidental injury, or a sudden emergency like appendicitis.
“But most of the surgeries we see at Peterson are joint replacements,” she says. “Sometimes patients send nice letters saying they appreciated my care, and every now and then one of them will visit.”
Markwordt says when she’s not working or pulling an on-call shift she has a boyfriend, Mason Linney. “We met at a wedding, where the bride introduced us ‘because you are both nice and down-to-Earth.’ On our first date we went to Fredericksburg and did the tourist thing.” They hang with her family, who are still here in Kerrville, or friends. Markwordt lives with a boxer, Gus, and a rescued mutt named Rigley.
She says, “Be positive, and see the good in everything.”
