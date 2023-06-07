Ducks in a row
Taylor Markwordt, the Peterson Health 2023 “Nurse of the Year,” gets ready to pull up the chart of the next patient she will prepare for surgery, on her computer-on-wheels. “Most of what we routinely see at Peterson are joint replacements,” she says. “But when I get called in for an after-hours pick-up shift it can be anything.”

Taylor Markwordt, RN, says she works in Peterson Medical’s pre-op and “PACU.” She was recently named “Nurse of the Year” for 2023. She has a lot of history with Peterson.

“I was born in the old Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital, on Main Street,” she says. “My grandmother, Earline Markwordt, told me when I was little I used to say I wanted to be a nurse, but that’s before I remember.”

