The Hill Country Arts Foundation is the host of the Texas Watercolor Society’s 73rd Annual National Exhibit, which opened May 2 in the HCAF Duncan-McAshan Art Gallery.
This exhibit features watercolor pieces by more than 40 artists from across the United States.
In 1949, TWS was founded by Margaret Pace Willson and Amy Freeman Lee with the mission to advance the art of painting in watercolors, and hold annual exhibitions of watercolor paintings.
Today, more than 70 years later, TWS continues to promote the high standards set by its founders. Thus, as a national exhibit, TWS proudly takes its place among the elite watercolor organizations in the nation.
“We are so pleased to have this wonderful national exhibit at HCAF.” says Rosanne Thrall, Visual Arts Center Director.
Join us in the gallery for the awards presentation and artist’s reception on Saturday, May 14 from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Hill Country Arts Foundation Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call (830) 367-5120.
