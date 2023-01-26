P2K, SU Theatre partner to present ‘New’ Musical
Schreiner University students Xander Thompson and River Wellborn, from left, are seen in this file photo of a performance at Schreiner University.  Xander will play backstage pianist “Chris” and River the leading role of “Jeanie” in the P2K/Schreiner partnership musical “Me and Juliet,” playing at The Cailloux Theater beginning Feb. 3.

Several young people studying the theatre arts at Schreiner University will have a chance to gain valuable on- and off-stage experience this Spring when P2K and Schreiner Theatre partner to present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s little-known musical, “Me and Juliet.”

“Working with Playhouse 2000 on a production at the beautiful Cailloux Theater gives our students opportunities that really expand their education” said Schreiner Director of Theatre Jeffrey Cunningham. “The large space, the investment in scenery, costumes, lighting, and musicians, and even sharing the stage and wings with the wider community -  all of those are experiences that we can only offer through this partnership musical project.”

