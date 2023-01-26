P2K, SU Theatre partner to present ‘New’ Musical

Several young people studying the theatre arts at Schreiner University will have a chance to gain valuable on- and off-stage experience this Spring when P2K and Schreiner Theatre partner to present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s little-known musical, “Me and Juliet.”
“Working with Playhouse 2000 on a production at the beautiful Cailloux Theater gives our students opportunities that really expand their education” said Schreiner Director of Theatre Jeffrey Cunningham. “The large space, the investment in scenery, costumes, lighting, and musicians, and even sharing the stage and wings with the wider community - all of those are experiences that we can only offer through this partnership musical project.”
Cunningham also designed the complex scenery for this show, which is being realized by a mix of P2K volunteers and Schreiner Tech Theater students who are constructing and painting the large set pieces under the supervision of P2K Technical Director Nicholas Boland.
This year’s partnership project will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Me and Juliet,” a little-known musical the pair penned just after creating the huge hit “The King and I,” and a few years before their crowning achievement, “The Sound of Music.”
With classic R&H music, lyrics and a typical “boy meets girl” story line, “Me and Juliet” looks behind-the-scenes at the cast, crew and audience of a long-running Broadway hit. Its best-known song is “No Other Love Have I,” which became a number one hit for Perry Como in 1953.
Show dates are Feb. 3-19, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, Feb. 12 and Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets range from $24 to $28, or just $15 for all students and children.
“Me and Juliet” is designated as Schreiner’s “Centennial Musical,” part of the university’s year-long 100th Anniversary celebration.
Saturday, Feb. 4, is especially set aside as “Schreiner Night” at the show, with all current and past students, faculty and staff invited to gather to enjoy the show together, and partake in a post-show reception which is also offered to the general public with no change in admission price.
Tickets can be purchased at the Cailloux Box Office, either in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by phone at (830) 896-9393. They are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, where modest convenience fees will apply.
