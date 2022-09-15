The Friends of the Fredericksburg Nature Center will offer a presentation about birds and birding, especially about bird migration on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The program will be held from 1-2 p.m. at the Tatch House in Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park, 432 Lady Bird Drive.
The instructor will be Patsy Inglet. Inglet, a Certified Texas Master Naturalist, has banded birds in the field, monitored birds in the nest, and taught many kids and adults the basics of birding. She will present information about why and how birds migrate, along with research findings about migration numbers and trends.
Additionally, she will share information about how to get involved with Citizen Science Projects, such as Lights Out Texas and BirdCast.
The class will be limited to 25 students, and the registration is free, although donations will be accepted. For registration and further information, contact Trudy Eberhardt by Sept. 25 at Trudy.eberhardt@gmail.com.
