One of the Hill Country's favorite concerts is coming back to the Cailloux Theater. The New Buddy Holly Band returns to re-live the roots of Rock and Roll on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Since getting together on the stage of Ingram's Point Theatre 11 years ago, the New Buddy Holly Band has earned a reputation for high-energy shows that celebrate their namesake and all of the pioneers in Rock and Roll from the '50's and early '60's.
Their annual appearance at the Cailloux Theater has become a “standing room only” event, so early reservations are recommended.
Tickets are priced from $25 to $40, and can be purchased by visiting or calling the Cailloux Box Office at (830) 896-9393. Regular box office hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, but phone messages can be left at any time.
Tickets can also be reserved online at CaillouxPerformingArts. com. Note that convenience fees apply to all online sales.
The New Buddy Holly Band is presented by Playhouse 2000, Inc. managers, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater. More information is online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
