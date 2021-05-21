Where’s Larry?

Larry Hesketh of Kerrville completed his month-long circuit of the border of Texas early last week, arriving home May 11.
He began his report with his previous stop in the Galveston Island area, before continuing to follow the Gulf Coast as the southeast “border” of the state.
“It was amazing how much I enjoyed driving the Gulf Coast from Galveston (Galveston County) to Brownsville (Cameron County). I had already been on the Bolivar Ferry; and on this leg I took the other ferry to Aransas Pass (Aransas County),” Hesketh said. “I had heard about a great restaurant called Virginia’s on the Bay, down there, and wanted to visit there, to eat. I had the most wonderful crab cakes.”
He said, to get there, he drove a lot on Interstate 35, to get to the Rockport / Aransas Pass area.
And he noticed a scarcity of hotel rooms on the same part of the drive.
He said his smart phone failed to get him a roof over his head for one night, when his request for the Chapman Ranch and a “Priceline Motel” got him only one response, and though he specified a location near Aransas Pass, what he got was a response from Sweetwater – which at 400 miles away he couldn’t have reached in time to use the room, and wasn’t where he planned to go. So he slept in his car, which he was prepared to do from the start.
Hesketh said he went to the next option on his list and went to Sinton outside Corpus Christi (Nueces County).
He had previously visited Corpus Christi as part of a choir concert with Kerrville First United Methodist Church choirs. His original plan was to get to FUMC in Corpus for church that Sunday morning, but changed his mind and went instead to the Methodist Church in Odem (San Patricio County).
“They didn’t have a choir to sing with. But I met a lady who invited me to a Sunday School class, and she told me she was born and raised in Center Point,” Hesketh said. “Her name is Lynette Burney. Just think, I drove all that way to meet somebody who was born and raised down the road in Center Point.”
Hesketh continued down the road to Corpus Christi, to try lunch at a recommended restaurant called Sandi’s Diner, but found it closed.
His route continued towards Portland (Nueces County) on Highway 77 to South Padre Island.
“The highway goes through some small towns and some unpopulated areas,” he said. “I stayed on South Padre Island that night and found the road there literally ends at the sand dunes. I walked the beach for a while after checking in.”
Hesketh discovered the SpaceX aerospace complex at two places near Brownsville.
“There were no entries to the exact site, but there were lots of cars parked along the road there with people taking pictures of the missile sites,” he said. “From there, I drove to the Lower Rio Grande Valley Refuge.”
He said there’s an overlook there for people to park and look around.
“I had calculated the most southern point of Texas to be at a point in that refuge. And I walked to that point to take photos, but later figured I missed the exact spot by about 200 yards,” Hesketh said.
His next stop was to tour the Raab Plantation.
“To get there, I literally drove through an opening in the big border fence. It was weird, but that’s apparently how they designed it.”
He also visited Boca Chica where Elon Musk has another missile site near State Highway 4.
Hesketh’s route then turned northwest for him to travel State Highway 28.
“I saw the border wall almost all the way along that road,” he said.
That took Hesketh to Pharr / McAllen (Hidalgo County), Roma and Rio Grande City (Starr County), before arriving in Carrizo Springs (Dimmitt County), where he was hit with what he called “a wicked thunderstorm with lightning that lit everything up like daytime. And one bolt of lightning also blacked out the hotel where I was planning to spend the night.”
Because of that, Hesketh continued on to Eagle Pass (Maverick County), where he started this journey, and found hotel rooms more expensive.
He said he got back on the road that Monday to go to through Rocksprings, Junction and Mason to Brady (McCulloch County), his second intended destination.
About 20 miles north of Brady is the Heart of Texas State Park, and a state marker that explains that point is the geographical center of the State of Texas – and 4,137 miles of the south, west, north and east state borders.
“So I actually drove 5,450 total miles on my trip, in 29 days. And I would do it again, but counterclockwise next time,” Hesketh said. “I met so many wonderful people everywhere.”
