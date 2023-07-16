Trinity Baptist Church will have its Second Annual Arts & Crafts and Car Show on Sept. 8-9.
Trinity Baptist Church will have its Second Annual Arts & Crafts and Car Show on Sept. 8-9.
Calling all vendors to come join many of the returning vendors from last year and help make this a great show for our community.
This is a juried craft show. Vendor applications are available online at www.tbck.org/events/arts-crafts-show.
Come enjoy a great show with a variety of handcrafted gifts and items.
Register at the entrance for door prizes. Doors are open Friday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday includes a car show with cars from the Kerr County area. Proceeds from the show support gospel missions in and through Kerr County.
For more information, contact Craft Show Coordinator Lanie Ebelt, at lebelt76@gmail.com.
