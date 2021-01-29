The Salvation Army Kroc Center is excited to announce the newest addition the facility ... Fairway to Heaven, a virtual golf experience. The “True Vista 12 Pro” system offers 99 courses from around the World.
Bring your own clubs for a true golf event, where two players can play 18 holes in about one hour; plus, Driving Range, Games and more. No walking or carts needed!
Tee times are currently available on Mondays and Saturdays. Reserve your tee time online at www.KerrvilleKroc.org/golf. Fairway to Heaven is great for company events, retreats, team building, skill building and more.
For additional information regarding Fairway to Heaven at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, contact Tymon Skaines, Golf Simulator coordinator at 315-5753.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.