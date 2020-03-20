PTBT Productions to host event Saturday

Joan C. Bryson, the owner and director of PTBT Productions Fine Art Studio & Emporium, at 211-A Old Ingram Loop, in Ingram will host on Saturday, from 10 a.m.to 12 noon, Irena Taylor, an artist who will be giving a free painting demonstration.
Taylor taught at the Coppini Academy of Fine Art in San Antonio for many years; and continues to produce paintings and have special shows in galleries in the area.
Bryson has had Taylor’s work on display and for sale in her studio; and has been friends with the artist and willing to promote Taylor’s work for many years as well.
Then on April 23-25, there will be three painting workshops by Carol Engels, a California artist.
The workshops will be done through Skype, and will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day, including a break from 12 noon to 2 p.m. for lunch.
Contact Bryson at jcbryson@gmail. com to sign up.
