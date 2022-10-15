The Rotary Club of Kerrville is hosting its annual “Pints for Polio” event Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-6 p.m. at the Trailhead Beer Garden, on the campus of Schreiner University.

Held in recognition of World Polio Day 2022, which is Oct. 24, Rotarians around the world are raising money to continue the organization’s mission to eradicate polio worldwide.

