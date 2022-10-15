The Rotary Club of Kerrville is hosting its annual “Pints for Polio” event Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-6 p.m. at the Trailhead Beer Garden, on the campus of Schreiner University.
Held in recognition of World Polio Day 2022, which is Oct. 24, Rotarians around the world are raising money to continue the organization’s mission to eradicate polio worldwide.
"Rotary Club of Kerrville's ‘Pints for Polio’ is a local fundraising event to help sustain Rotary International's work to eradicate polio worldwide. Rotary started fighting polio more than 30 years ago with a goal to make the world polio-free. There is no cure for polio, but it is preventable with vaccine,” Marta Diffen, Rotary Club of Kerrville president said. “More than three billion children in 122 countries have been protected against polio thanks to this decades-long effort by Rotary International. We hope to see many of our friends and neighbors on Oct. 22 at the Trail Head Beer Garden from 3-6 p.m.”
Admission is $25 and includes two drink tickets for guests over the age of 21, as well as a raffle ticket.
“We will have a fun-filled evening of craft beer, a food truck, live music, and a barrel of wine drawing. These proceeds go towards polio eradication and vaccinations. With the new cases popping up, our mission is stronger than ever,” Rotarian Amber Thomason, event coordinator, said.
For more information on the Rotary International effort to eradicate polio, visit www.endpolio.org.
