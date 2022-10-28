On Oct. 29, the Historical Downtown Business Association is closing Earl Garrett Street for Halloween festivities.
Every business downtown will be passing out candy for trick or treating–participating businesses will have a decorated pumpkin and balloons outside their location.
Start at Kerrville Arts and Culture Center and end at the Arcadia theatre for a Halloween event and screening of “Hotel Transylvania 2,” made possible by Arcadia’s children’s movie sponsor, Terminix.
Feeling frightened? Funny? Creative? All children aged 10 and under can enter a crowd-judged costume contest prior to the movie to win a prize.
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.