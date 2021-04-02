Teacher Feature: Jenna Summers

School: Starkey Elementary School.
Subject taught: Reading.
Years teaching: Nine years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in English and a master of arts in reading from St. Mary’s University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I always knew I needed to have a service position. My family believes in volunteering, and I want to serve my community.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Being with kids and helping them build confidence in reading.
Hardest part of teaching: Letting kids go over the summer and at breaks. Not all kids have as much stability at home as they do in school.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would want each Texas campus to have as strong a leadership as Starkey does.
Other duties at school: I’m on the Reading Committee, and I attend the kindergarten to second grade Response to Intervention meetings placing kids referred for testing, and for dyslexia and special education. I’m a morning COVID screener.
Hobbies/interests: I spend a lot of time running our farm, keeping up with our goats, chickens, gardens and dogs.
Personal history: I was born and raised in the small town of Columbus, Texas, the county seat for Colorado County, where my father, Richard Wessels, supervised the county probation department. But I graduated from Katy High School in 2005 because my mother, Anna Wessels, was an accountant for Katy ISD for 30 years. I had a golf scholarship to University of Texas San Antonio for two years, then I switched and played golf for St. Mary’s University. While earning my MS I became a certified reading specialist, and a master reading teacher for K-12. I also met Eric Summers in 2010, listening to Country Western music at the Thirsty Horse Saloon, and we were married in 2012. He owns Black Eagle Plumbing. After graduating with my masters I taught second grade for two years for Judson ISD, then became a reading specialist for Northside ISD for three years. Eric and I moved to Boerne, and I was a Boerne ISD K-5 reading specialist for three years. Then we bought a farm here in Kerr County, and we’re here to stay, both in Kerrville and me at Starkey. Our first daughter, Harper, is a second-grader here at Starkey. Our younger daughter, June, is four years old and goes to St. Peter's Episcopal School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.