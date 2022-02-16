Long career ends

When Lee James Behrens retired from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, he says he held the record for longest continuous service, 36 years from Dec. 13, 1985 to Dec. 31, 2021, serving under five sheriffs.
He says, “I was born in Pecos, Texas, when my birth father, David Henry Behrens Sr. and my mother Shirley Mae were passing through there. Mom later married Billy Paine Sr., who really raised me from when I was five or six.”
He grew up in Center Point, and began welding, working for Dennis Brown Welders all the way through high school. He says he graduated from Center Point High School, with a class of 20, in 1981. “Ronda Hogue was in the class ahead of me. I knew her, because everybody in Center Point knows everybody, but we were not high school sweethearts. However, her cousin, Billy Hogue, was a good friend of mine, and I ended up asking Ronda to the Kerrville drive-in movie to see ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter.’ We ended up getting married on Valentine’s Day of 1982.”
He says, “I went to work for Philco Industries for two and a half years. We built oil rigs, some of them 200 feet tall, but in the 80s the oilfields went bust. I worked building metal buildings and roofs for Washington Steel Systems. But it wasn’t much of a living, so I went down to KCSO to apply. Then Sheriff Cliff Greeson interviewed me, and said he needed a jailor, and could I start at 3 p.m.”
Behrens says back then jailors had no uniforms, but worked in their regular clothes, and the jail was on the second floor of the County Courthouse. “I had no intention to have a career in law enforcement, but it was a stable work environment. I was a 23-year-old raised in Center Point, so working in the jail involved a lot of culture shock. Back then the jail held 60 to 65 inmates, supervised by three jailors plus a dispatcher. I first cross-trained as the dispatcher, then decided to enter the San Antonio College Law Enforcement Academy in January of 1989, when Francis Kaiser became sheriff.”
He says Kaiser allowed him to work full-time in dispatch, so he attended classes at S.A.C. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., then worked in the jail from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., with only a few days off. He completed the six-month, 400-hour course, and graduated in June of 1989. Kaiser swore him in on July 1.
“I worked patrol for a while, then investigations for six months, until I was promoted to corporal,” he says. “Back then I got a few days training, then was put out on my own. The first call I got was a husband threatening his wife with a shotgun.”
After that call was successfully resolved, he says he worked patrol until October of 1993, when he was made “the” warrant officer, a one-man department with a part-time clerk. “But Don McClure and his wife, Polly, helped when I needed them to transport prisoners.”
Behrens said he grew the department, as the work expanded, until by 1995 he had 10 people working under him. “The work was varied,” he says. “We made two to three trips to the prison system a week, or I might have to sit beside a capital murder defendant in the courtroom, and during my time I’ve delivered four death warrants to Texas Department of Corrections.”
He says Sheriff Kaiser promoted him to sergeant. When she retired he served under Sheriff Charlie Hicks for a year, and has worked for Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer from 2000 until he retired in 2020 and Sheriff Larry Leitha took office. “So I worked for five sheriffs, which is very unusual. I got to start at KCSO, and I got to finish at KCSO.”
Behrens said by the time he retired, his job as sergeant of the warrants and civil service division involved supervising a corporal, 10 officers assigned to courthouse security and as bailiffs, two warrant officers, two civil deputies, the warrants clerk, and the receptionist at the front window.
He says, “The civil deputies served subpoenas, as well as a range of writs, while the warrant officers searched out and arrested people who had warrants, for both felony and misdemeanors. Those warrants may have come from the 198th or 216th District Courts, the County Court, the Municipal Court, or a Justice of the Peace. As soon as we received a warrant, it was added to both the Texas Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center, so it was available to any law enforcement officer anywhere in the United States.”
If the suspect was arrested elsewhere, Behrens says he or one of his deputies had to go extradite the person. They traveled anywhere in the state for a misdemeanor warrant, or anywhere in the U.S. for a felony. Depending on circumstances, they flew or drove. “Transporting a prisoner, we had a special arrangement with the airlines, proceeding into the airport and to the plane, since we were armed. Most of the time we didn’t have any problems with our prisoners, since they were ready to return and take care of their problem. We traveled about 110,000 miles in a typical year.”
Local warrants worked a little different, he says. “I’ve been involved in several foot chases, and a couple of scrapes, but I knew most of the suspects we dealt with. Since I always treated them as a person, trying to be fair, most of the time I could talk my way out of trouble. Sometimes they would call in, and ask if there was a warrant out. Depending on the situation, I might say no, then ask them where they were. But in a lot of cases, we trusted them to come in with their bond already arranged.”
He adds that the mystery-solving part of his job was fun. “We would take what information we already had, look up what we could find on the computer about relatives, where the person worked previously, and what was on Facebook. It might take three or four months, but eventually we would come across what we needed. Sometimes we would ask for help from other agencies if they were outside the county.”
He says he was lucky to be working in warrants most of his career, as it allowed him to take part in his family’s life. They spent a lot of time RV camping, seeing lots of Texas parks and travelling out of state, for instance to Taos, N.M. They participated in several whitewater rafting trips, including the Grand Canyon and the Arkansas River, and did a lot of hunting and fishing. Behrens has switched from welding to woodworking, tackling projects like his dining room table. He also likes to run, and has completed a lot of five-K runs, both by himself and with his daughter, and they have completed three half-marathons together.
Behrens says they have two grown children. His running partner, Cassie, graduated from Angelo State University and lives in Cisco, where she is a technology supervisor. Jay Bennett Behrens graduated from Texas State Technical College, and is a lead mechanic for Universal Drilling in Pearsall. He and his wife, Kayleen, have Stella Mae, the Behrens’ granddaughter, who is three.
