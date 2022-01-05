Pen friends

Jon David Murrell says he was born and raised in Kerrville and Bandera. His mother, Margaret Murrell, lived in Kerrville, while his father, Jon Randel Murrell, lived in Bandera. But his father died when Murrell was 11.
“I grew up having seizures, and with mental problems,” Murrell says. “It was impossible for me to function in a regular classroom, so I attended Hill Country High School. They were wonderful, and I graduated in 2006. I tried going to San Antonio College for a short time, but there was a misunderstanding between me and my family.”
He says he always had a gift for drawing, so he became a tattoo artist. But, meeting the wrong people, he got into drugs. He was homeless for about 15 years.
“But in 2016 I came home to Kerrville,” he says. “Michell Clark, who worked for the Kerrville MHMR became my recovery coach. She got me on Social Security Disability, and helped me get my life together. I went through recovery, and lived for a time in sober homes, until I saved up enough and became independent enough to move into my first apartment.”
He says, “I’ve always been able to handcraft, part of my artistic talent, and I needed something to keep myself afloat, so I started making pens. I can order the working parts from a magazine. Each pen kit has from 10 to 20 parts. For the main barrel of the pen I start with a block of wood or epoxy, or a cartridge case, depending on which of three kinds of pens I’m making.”
He says his “.30 caliber pens” start with a cartridge case for the main body, and a .30 caliber “bullet” for the tip. He decorates the case, mostly with patriotic themes, then assembles the parts to make a pen which features a “bolt action” clicker.
Murrell also makes pens of wood and epoxy. He says these start out as a block of wood or epoxy. He has to cut them into two-foot tubes, drill them, turn them into their final shape on his wood lathe, then sand them and polish them. The final step is to give the wood a wax coating, so it will be waterproof. The exotic wood he starts with may be maple burl, box elder burl, or olive wood from Bethlehem. The epoxy blocks are processed similarly.
“It’s a one-shot deal,” he says. “If I slip, that piece goes in the trash and I start over. That means I have to really focus and concentrate, which improves my mental condition. I build two kinds of pens using the lathe, aroma therapy and decals. The aroma therapy pens have a cartridge that you soak in the essential oil you want to use, then insert into the pen. I also make pendants you can wear on a chain around your neck, that work the same way. The decal pens have designs I have to apply. For instance, the ‘dog pen’ has paw-prints on it, and I have to glue the pad and each toe separately.”
Besides the pendants, Murrell says he’s branching out into making knives with grips of epoxy, wood, and antler. He’s selling his products in various shows. “In mid-December I had a show at the Pipe Creek Dance Hall. Each show I go to, I give away three or four $30 pens to people who can’t afford one, and I also donate pens to the 4-H Wild Game Dinner. It’s part of being nice to others. It’s good for us to do for someone what they cannot do for themselves.”
He says the price of his pens varies, depending on the metal used, whether it’s chrome, brass, or 24-carat gold. They can run from $20 to $200, but most are in the $40 to $60 range.
“Using my crafting talent to make pens has introduced me to a new crowd and a new life,” he says. “I used to have to get up early in the morning to take my medications. Now I’m on fewer medications, but I still get up at 6 a.m. to help Mom. I’ve made new and better friends, and I spend time with them as well. Chuck Hall lets me use his shop, and we make ‘river tables.’ They’re polished wood, but with a blue polymer river that follows the wood grain running the long way. Heather Creekbam is my best friend. She’s very supportive, and helps me keep off drugs. I’m completely sober now. My goal is to expand my business to the point where I can get off Social Security Disability, and lead a normal life.”
