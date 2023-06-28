Math and muscles

KISD Secondary Teacher of the Year for 2023, David Riley, says he teaches honors algebra II at Tivy High School, and is also the math department head. He received the honor, including the traditional crystal apple and a monetary award, at the district’s end-of-year celebration.
“It started last fall,” he says. “Tivy teachers nominated three of their peers for the campus teacher of the year. We had to write an essay, and we were interviewed by a committee of administrators and teachers. They selected me for the Tivy teacher of the year. In the spring semester the Kerrville Public School Foundation took over. My competition was a teacher from Hal Peterson Middle School, now that the B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade has been incorporated there.”
He said the KPSF process included videotaping one of his classes, essays on his philosophy of teaching, and a 45-minute interview with their committee. The end-of-year celebration, at Arcadia Live, included teachers and administrators, and besides the Teacher of the Year awards, also honored retiring teachers.
He says as department head he is the liaison between all the math teachers and the administration. “I have to make sure information goes through me, in both directions.”
Riley believes Teacher of the Year awards, campus and district, goes beyond “best teacher.” He says, “It recognizes those who are working hard, and doing well, teachers who develop rapport with their kids, use technology and creativity, and efficiently educate their students. In my case, algebra II is the fundamental class for all the upper-level math subjects, like calculus and analytical geometry.”
He says he has the advantage of being born and raised in Kerrville, coming up through Tom Daniels Elementary, Peterson Middle School, and graduating from Tivy High School in 1996. “I was a pretty good student, and played lots of sports. I was a quarterback in the early 1990s. With a scholarship I ran track for the University of Southern Mississippi for a year, then transferred to Texas Tech University, where I earned a bachelor of science in kinesiology, and a master of science in biomechanics.”
In June of 2004 he moved to Austin, where on his first day, on Front Street, a mutual friend introduced him to Lizi Sowers. He says, “She was pitching for the U.T. Longhorns, and it was the summer before her senior year. Before she would go out on a date, she made me play catch as a tryout. I showed her I could throw and catch, so as our first date we went to an NCAA National Track and Field Championship. After the match, we went out to dinner. We ended up getting married in November of 2005. Now we have two boys. James will be a freshman at Tivy, and Jake is entering seventh grade at HPMS.”
Riley says he first worked for Frontera Strategies, a medical company, doing cardio-pulmonary testing for two and a half years. Lizi had become the head softball coach for Austin High School, so he took a position teaching there, and being her assistant coach. After four years, they moved to Georgetown High School for two years, then worked for a year at Vista Ridge High School. Meanwhile he completed a masters program in engineering education at the University of Texas. He also worked for a year and a half at Barton Creek Crossfit.
He says Lizi moved up to the college level at Florida Gulf Coast University, near Ft. Myers, where he worked as a special programs testing coordinator.
But in 2015, when there was an opening at Tivy, he says he brought Lizi to Kerrville, and she liked it. He found his place as a math teacher, and she started at Nimitz Elementary. She taught for seven years, then began working for Divinity Family Services, with foster and adoptive children.
But six years ago, another opportunity opened up. Riley says he and his family were training at the THS weight room after hours, and a bunch of adults were interested in what they were doing. “We couldn’t work with them at the school,” he says. “So we decided to open a small gym. We named it ‘04 Strength,’ since we met in 2004. Now we’re on our third location, and it’s not so small any more. We’re a class-based gym, with two instructors who teach early morning and mid-morning, and we teach evenings. Ninety percent of our clients only do the classes, which are pretty strenuous, but they also have the option of using a key-code year-round.”
He says, “The gym is a big part of our family life. Both our boys work out, and play high-level baseball around the state. And of course, James will play for Tivy in the fall. We also work together renovating and fixing up houses, and through 04 Strength we give back to the community. I say always be kind to everyone you meet, because you never know what they are experiencing.”
He adds, “My philosophy of teaching, in the classroom and the gym, is that education is the single most important part of a person’s development. Each student has a different starting point. A teacher’s goal is to get them as far as possible, beginning from day one through the last class, learning the subject or skill being taught.”
