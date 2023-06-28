Math and muscles
Buy Now

David Riley, left, KISD Secondary Teacher of the Year and the co-owner of 04 Strength, coaches his family, seventh-grader Jake, wife Lizi, and freshman James, through a weight session.

KISD Secondary Teacher of the Year for 2023, David Riley, says he teaches honors algebra II at Tivy High School, and is also the math department head. He received the honor, including the traditional crystal apple and a monetary award, at the district’s end-of-year celebration.

“It started last fall,” he says. “Tivy teachers nominated three of their peers for the campus teacher of the year. We had to write an essay, and we were interviewed by a committee of administrators and teachers. They selected me for the Tivy teacher of the year. In the spring semester the Kerrville Public School Foundation took over. My competition was a teacher from Hal Peterson Middle School, now that the B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade has been incorporated there.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.