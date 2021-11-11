The 19th Annual “Veterans Day Car Show” is planned for Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Kerrville Veterans Administration Medical Center; and proceeds from the entry fees will benefit area veterans.
Registration will be the day of the event at the VAMC, 3600 Memorial Blvd., from 8-11 a.m., or early registration by mail.
Judging will begin that day at 11 a.m.
First, second and third place trophies will be given in multiple categories, plus “Best of Show” and “Longest Distance.”
The Fredericksburg Vintage Car Club will provide judging.
The 26 categories for this car show will include the following; and entrants are asked to choose one.
They include antique car; antique truck; original car (no modifications); original truck (no modifications); custom car; custom truck; Chevy 1955-57; Camaro 1967-79; Camaro 1980-present; Corvette 1953-67; Corvette 1968-96; Corvette 1997-present; Mustang 1967-78; and Mustang 1979-present.
Other categories are Mopar, pre-1989; Mopar, pre-1989; Mopar, 1990-present; Pontiac/Buick/Olds, pre-1989; Lincoln/Ford/Mercury, pre-1989; foreign import, pre-1989; Jeep, original; Jeep, modified; motorcycle; Street Rod, pre-1989; Rat Rod, post 1949; Kit Car; and military vehicle.
The pre-registration, ahead of the event, is $25 per vehicle; and registration the day of the event is $35.
The first 50 entrants will receive a free t-shirt.
No alcoholic beverages are allowed at this event.
Categories are subject to change if necessary, organizers say; and judges’ decisions are final on the day of the event.
Entrants are asked to fill out their entry forms by circling only one category; and only by printing the entry information, which includes the entrant’s name, address, city state, zip code, email address, vehicle year, make of vehicle, model of vehicle, color of vehicle, one of six t-shirt sizes, and whether or not the entrant is a veteran.
Entrants must sign and date the entry form.
Entrants can mail an entry form and the fee to Voluntary Service, 3600 Memorial Blvd., Kerrville, TX 78028.
For more information, contact Voluntary Service at 792-2580.
Visit STXVOLSVC@va.gov for entry forms and more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.