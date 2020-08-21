Salvation Army golf tournament registration under way

Mark your calendars for the 9th Annual Salvation Army Open Golf Tournament. Slated for Monday, Sept. 14, the annual tournament will be held at the Riverhill Country Club, with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.
Benefitting The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Kerrville, all proceeds from the tournament will directly impact local youth who are enrolled in the Club. Funds will go toward awarding financial scholarships to assist the more than 50 percent of club member families who rely on financial scholarships to attend the afterschool and summer programs, educational field trips, guest speakers, and technology upgrades.
Sponsorship opportunities are currently available for this event, as well as individual registration for the four-person scramble. Check-in will begin at 11:30 p.m., with lunch provided by Chick-fil-A of Kerrville.
During this time, we understand there may be some hesitation, but we would like to reassure you that the Country Club as well as our staff and volunteers will be adhering to all guidelines and restrictions during our tournament.
Please consider lending your support to The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club by sponsoring/playing or donating to our Silent Auction.
For additional information, sponsorship opportunities, and more, contact Molly Putnam at (830) 315-5759 or via email at molly.putnam@uss.salvationarmy.org.
