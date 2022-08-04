Join the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy., for the “End of Summer Shindig.” This event will include live music, games, family-friendly fun, and more.

The evening will kick off with the Corey Weaver Band playing at the river-front amphitheater. Weaver is an incredible local vocalist whose band fuses country, soul and funk music together. In addition to live music, there will be yard games and a free Polaroid photo op. We will have tables and board games set up inside our air conditioned recreation hall in case you need a break from the heat.

