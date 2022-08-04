Join the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy., for the “End of Summer Shindig.” This event will include live music, games, family-friendly fun, and more.
The evening will kick off with the Corey Weaver Band playing at the river-front amphitheater. Weaver is an incredible local vocalist whose band fuses country, soul and funk music together. In addition to live music, there will be yard games and a free Polaroid photo op. We will have tables and board games set up inside our air conditioned recreation hall in case you need a break from the heat.
While you are in the park, make sure to check out the newly improved riverside tepee. MAC’N WAG’N food truck and Dandy Cones will be on site selling food and beverages. Bring your lawn chair, ice chest, dancin’ shoes, and be ready to celebrate the end of summer in the Texas Hill Country.
This event is free to all. Entry fees to Kerrville-Schreiner Park will be waived after 6 p.m. that day. Come down to Kerrville-Schreiner Park for a night of great live music, community engagement, and fun.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
