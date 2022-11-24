Count on the Cailloux for your holiday entertainment
Michael Martin Murphey, world famous cowboy poet and troubadour, will bring the 30th edition of his “Cowboy Christmas” to the Cailloux Theater on Saturday, Dec. 10 for one show only at 7:30 p.m.  Advance reservations are recommended, and are available at (830) 896-9393 or CaillouxPerformingArts.com.

If you’re looking for just the right entertainment to make this holiday season festive, look no further than the Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, where there’s something to make every yuletide dream come true.

The season starts with a visit by Branson’s Ozark Jubilee and their “Country Christmas” featuring comedian and master fiddler “Doofus Doolittle.”

