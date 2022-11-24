Count on the Cailloux for your holiday entertainment

If you’re looking for just the right entertainment to make this holiday season festive, look no further than the Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, where there’s something to make every yuletide dream come true.
The season starts with a visit by Branson’s Ozark Jubilee and their “Country Christmas” featuring comedian and master fiddler “Doofus Doolittle.”
This year’s show is brand new, with new music and new jokes, but the same world-class talent. The show especially honors and pays tribute to all veterans and service personnel.
Doofus will be saluting the great comedians of yesteryear like Archie Campbell, String Bean, Minnie Pearl and many more. And, of course, there’s lots of great Christmas music.
Ozark Jubilee’s “Country Christmas” will be in the Cailloux Theater on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. Tickets are priced $37 to $47.
The Symphony of the Hills returns to the Cailloux Theater on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. with “The Miracle of Christmas,” featuring music from classic holiday films, “A Children’s Hanukkah,” an audience sing-along, and the Grand Symphony Chorus and soloists in Handel’s “Messiah.” Tickets start at $25.
The next night, Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater, opens their production of the Gospel and Bluegrass musical “A Sanders Family Christmas.”
The show will run in the VK Garage Theater through Sunday, Dec. 18.
“A Sanders Family Christmas” invites its audience into the quaint Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church for a special Christmas Eve, 1941 celebration with more than two dozen toe-tapping gospel-style Christmas tunes and carols, along with heartfelt stories of the true meaning of Christmas.
Tickets to enjoy “A Sanders Family Christmas” are $26 for adults and $15 for all children and students. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 11 and Dec.18.
The Hill Country Youth Orchestras will present their annual Winter Concert on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The only free-tuition string program in the U.S., the HCYO is in its 23rd year of instructing young musicians in the art of classical strings. The concert is free to attend.
Michael Martin Murphey brings his “Cowboy Christmas” back to the Cailloux Theater for the first time since 2016 on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Now in its 30th year of touring, “Cowboy Christmas” is a favorite of audiences around the country, with a mix of poetry, campfire story-telling, humor and the remarkable music that makes Murphey so well-loved.
Tickets for “Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas” are priced from $25 to $50, and advance reservations are recommended to avoid the inevitable sell-out.
The Holiday Season will wrap up at the Cailloux Theater on Thursday, Dec. 22 with a special presentation by First United Methodist Church. “Christmas at the Cailloux” will feature the variety show “Music Through the Decades,” with the spirit of Christmas-music-past discovering some of the best Christmas songs from the 50’s to today.
Santa will appear in the Cailloux lobby at 5:15 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. The only admission requested is a donation to the church’s canned soup drive.
Tickets to all these events and all future events – including gift certificates – can be found at the Cailloux Box Office, either in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by phone at (830) 896-9393.
The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts is the Hill Country’s destination for arts and entertainment located at 910 Main Street in Downtown Kerrville. It is managed and programmed on behalf of the City of Kerrville by Playhouse 2000, Inc. More information is available online at CaillouxPerformingArts. com.
