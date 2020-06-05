Library kicks off summer reading program, events

Summer is almost upon us and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will celebrate with our annual Summer Reading Club.
The theme this year for all ages is “Imagine Your Story.” Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and our commitment to the health of patrons and staff, all in-house programming, including performances at the Cailloux Theater, will be cancelled.
This year, library staff have created take-home activities that families may do together as they participate in the summer program.
The Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library have provided the funding for the Summer Reading Club. All take-home programs are free of charge and a library card is not required to participate in the club; however, registration in the Summer Reading program is requested.
Registration began Monday, June 1 at the library and concludes on Friday, July 24.
Participants who choose to register online can email kimberly.wygant@kerrvilletx.gov and include their name, age, school name, phone number, and city of residence.
Reading logs and summer calendars may be picked up at the library or downloaded from the library’s website at www.bhmlibrary.org. Participants can choose to read books, eBooks, or listen to Books on CD or eAudiobooks to earn their hours toward a certificate and an award.
The library’s eBook collection is available by visiting online at http://bhml.axis360.baker-taylor.com.
Kids Craft Creation themed kits will be available each week for families to pick up and create at home. Registration is required for each themed kit as supplies are limited.
Registration is now open and may be made online through the library’s events calendar or by calling the reference desk at 258-1274.
The popular Lego Club will be going digital. Families are encouraged to create and build upon a new theme each week at home and to send in pictures to the library for display.
Pictures of Lego creations may be emailed to kimberly.wygant@kerrvilletx.gov.
For Preschool Story Time and Family Movie Afternoon, activity sheets will be available for families to pick up at the library or download from the library’s website at www.bhmlibrary.org.
Teens are invited to participate in the Summer Reading Program as well. Teens and tweens looking for a fun challenge over the summer may pick up the Reading Challenge sheet in addition to their summer reading log.
Also, teens and tweens may pick up the Tween STEM Kit, available monthly, to participate in a fun scientific experiment at home. Registration is required for each STEM kit as supplies are limited. Registration will open Wednesday the week before and may be made online through the library’s events calendar or by calling the reference desk at 258-1274.
Also available for teens will be themed movie kits for a fun day of movies, reading, and activities.
For further information about the Summer Reading Club, please contact Kimberly Wygant at (830)258-1267 or email kimberly.wygant@ kerrvilletx.gov. The Summer Reading Club schedule and program information is also available at the library’s website at www.bhmlibrary.org.
For more information, contact the library reference desk at 258-1274 or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
