World premiere

Robert Ward says he was inspired by the Biblical story of Esther.
“I thought it had a great story line, and would make a great musical. I found myself wishing I knew someone who could compose the music to go along with the book and lyrics. As a writer I was ready to write the dialogue and the words to the songs.”
He says he was singing in the Trinity Baptist Church choir, standing next to Lew King. He noticed a hymn they were singing was composed by Lew King, and remarked on the coincidence. He says, “The guy on the other side of me elbowed me, and told me ‘They’re the same person’.”
King says, “We ended up going out to dinner with our wives. We talked about his vision, and I said, ‘When do we start?’ We began meeting once a week to collaborate. Composing a musical isn’t something you can rush.”
Ward says, “I would write a scene and a song and bring it to a meeting. Lew would write the music and bring it back. His music brought more force to the lyrics than I imagined.”
King replied, “And Robert wrote better lyrics than I imagined. A good lyric will sing its way off the page. Usually we went with our first idea, and worked each of the 11 songs a couple of sessions.”
Ward says the hard work was the editing. “You have to let the dough rise. Each song was about one third creating and two thirds editing.”
“Good songs are written,” King says. “Great songs are rewritten, and rewritten, and rewritten. We weren’t content with good music, we wanted to make it great music. Some of the editing was very detailed. I would ask him to substitute a two-syllable word where he had one syllable, to fit the music, or I might change the music to fit the syllables he wrote.”
King says instead of a traditional musical, where all the songs are from the same musical genre, he intentionally wrote each song in a different style; 11 styles for the 11 songs. But despite that, each song had to fit the characters, and the times they lived in.
But they did retain the “compartmentalized” style of a classical Broadway musical. Ward says that means the full book can be shortened to accommodate the needs of church groups or high schools which can’t mount the whole production.
Ward says the story they wrote is “adapted from the Book of Esther.” He says, “The play, ‘For Such a Time as This,’ is family-friendly. We wanted all ages to be engaged, and encounter positive values in the message.”
King says the play got a “read-through” earlier, but now Playhouse 200 is staging a full production. Auditions were held and rehearsals began in late February, and the world premiere of the play will be April 8, and it runs to April 24, in the Cailloux Theater.
King says he was born and raised in Houston, starting with piano and music theory when he was seven years old, under his first teacher, Mrs. Margaret Sutton. He went to John H. Reagan High School, where in the middle of his senior year he met Linda Armour, the organist for Park Temple Baptist Church. He graduated from Reagan in 1964, then went to Houston Baptist University. He earned his master of choral music from Southwest Baptist University, in Bolivar, Mo. He says he and Linda married in 1968.
“I wrote music in college,” he says. “But in 1978 I committed to write music for the Lord, and I believe I had modest success. My favorite scripture is Second Corinthians 5:17: ‘Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come’.”
After 40 years as minister of music, serving in churches in Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, and New Mexico, he says he retired in 2012. “Linda and I did a lot of RVing, and we’d come to Kerrville because she had two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law here. We settled in Kerrville in the fall of 2015, and I joined the Trinity Baptist choir because I knew their music minister, Larry Danks. After we enjoyed 52 years of marriage, Linda passed away in 2020.”
Besides Ward, King says he also met Jane Rackley in the choir, and they were recently married.
King says he has three grown daughters, Laurel, who is in Germany; Leanne, who lives in Michigan; and Landon, living in Virginia.
Ward says he was born in Denver, but his family moved to Dallas when he was 13. He graduated from Justin F. Kimball High School, in Oak Cliff. He went to Dallas Baptist University. While he was there, he met Linda Burgdorf through mutual friends, and they married in 1977. They have two sons; David lives in Kerrville and Daniel is in Iowa.
He says he graduated with a bachelor of science in chemistry in 1980. He went on to medical school at what was then North Texas State University, took his psychiatric residency at Tulane University in 1993, and his nuclear medicine residency at University of Texas San Antonio in 1995.
Ward says he worked in the Kerrville State Hospital and with outpatients until he ‘semi-retired” in 2017. He still works at La Hacienda part-time.
“But I’ve been acting since I was in high school,” he says. “I’ve written church dramatic productions, plays, skits, short stories, and poems, since 1989, and appeared in plays in the Callioux Theater since 1999. In 2000 I was asked to direct the second ‘Bethlehem in the Hills’ play at the Point Theatre.” He says his favorite scripture is Daniel 3: 16-18: “Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego answered and said to the king, ‘O Nebuchadnezzar, we have no need to answer you in this matter. If this be so, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of your hand, O king. But if not, be it known to you, O king, that we will not serve your gods or worship the golden image that you have set up’.” ‘For Such a Time as This’ is something that has been on my heart to do, and now it’s done.”
King says, “It’s been amazing. Every time we took one step, it seems like we got two steps ahead. We’re ready to write another musical.”
