Teacher Feature: Loren Buenrostro

School: Nimitz Elementary School.
Subject taught: Fifth grade bilingual.
Years teaching: One year.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in multidisciplinary studies, with a teaching certification, from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I initially wanted to be a biochemistry major, but in applying for a scholarship I worked for a professor, Dr. Grubesic, at Alkek Elementary School in Bandera, where we taught kids about health, and I discovered I liked teaching. That’s where it all started for me.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Building relationships with students, and getting to see them grow through the school year.
Hardest part of teaching: When I don’t see growth in a student it can be very frustrating.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: People have misconceptions about bilingual education. The goal isn’t to stop the student from speaking anything but English, but to teach them to be bilingual. That’s valuable in a lot of jobs.
Other duties at school: I’m on the Bilingual Task Force, developing bilingual curricula.
Hobbies/interests: I love reading thrillers and fantasy, and I like to go walking. I’m learning to knit as stress relief, making plush animals for my sisters.
Personal history: I was born in Laredo, but my father had to leave the U.S., so we lived in Nuevo Laredo for six years. We came to San Antonio when I was in the first grade, but I didn’t learn English until we moved to Bandera when I was in sixth grade, and there was no Spanish. In Bandera High School I played varsity tennis, and was on the student council. I went to Schreiner University, and did my student teaching in Bandera’s seventh grade. My supervisor was Robin Hale, and when I graduated SU in 2021 she was a reading specialist at Nimitz Elementary. She recruited me to be their bilingual teacher. My parents, Yessica de Leon and Juan Buenrostro, still live in Bandera. I’m working on my master of education at Schreiner University.
