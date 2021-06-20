CAM, Christian Assistance Ministry, opened its doors to its clients at its full ministry on Monday, June 7.
CAM has been providing food to low-income families and to any area families needing food during the COVID-10 Pandemic, through a daily drive-through in the parking lot.
As of June 7, CAM will once again welcome families into the building to take advantage of its total ministry, which includes food and clothing, utility assistance and help with prescriptions. All of these services are completely free for qualified recipients.
Opening hours for CAM will be somewhat different from what they were before the pandemic.
CAM will now be open from 2 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays; from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesdays; again from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays; and then from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Fridays.
Clients are being asked to wear masks; and masks will be provided for persons who do not have one.
Parents are asked not to bring children, as social distancing with a limited number of clients in the lobby and clothing room will be observed.
Food will be picked up as before, at the east end of the building.
Volunteers at CAM are excited about this resumption of full ministry; and look forward to welcoming low-income families, and any who have experienced difficult times during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.