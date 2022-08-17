Registering voters

ALICIA BOYETT, left, says a League of Women Voters grant will help her get more naturalized citizens to vote. She teaches citizenship classes in partnership with the Doyle Center, run by Executive Director B. K. Gamble, as they show off the center’s display encouraging legal residents to begin the process of becoming U.S. citizens, and informed voters.

Alicia Boyett says the League of Women Voters – Hill Country Texas has won a grant to register naturalized citizens to vote, and educate them about the importance of voting.

She says, “We’re partnering with the Doyle Center. It’s a familiar place for people to come, and they can feel comfortable taking the citizenship and English as a second language here. I teach the citizenship classes, and I have two volunteers helping me. Laurie Patterson is a former civics teacher at Tivy High School, and Lupita Barrera is an experienced ESL teacher.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.