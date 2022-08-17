Registering voters

Alicia Boyett says the League of Women Voters – Hill Country Texas has won a grant to register naturalized citizens to vote, and educate them about the importance of voting.
She says, “We’re partnering with the Doyle Center. It’s a familiar place for people to come, and they can feel comfortable taking the citizenship and English as a second language here. I teach the citizenship classes, and I have two volunteers helping me. Laurie Patterson is a former civics teacher at Tivy High School, and Lupita Barrera is an experienced ESL teacher.”
Boyett says the grant will allow them to offer scholarships, helping citizenship candidates offset the expensive process. Legal residents in Kerrville have to pay the $750 application fee, plus pay for gas to make several trips to San Antonio. Many of them have to arrange child care for those trips. It will also help pay for books and instructional materials.
“In 2020 more than 630 thousand people became naturalized U.S. citizens,” she says. “They come from all over the world, but the biggest group, about 13.3 percent, are from Mexico, and a majority are Hispanic. Our classes are free, and we ‘hold their hand,’ walking them through the process. We teach them the vocabulary of citizenship.”
Becoming a citizen is not easy, she says. “First, they fill out a 20-page application. Then they travel to San Antonio for a biometric exam, where they are fingerprinted and provide their history. They wait six to eight months for the background check. Then they are called back to S.A. for an interview, which tests their knowledge of civics, and their ability to read and write. Most applicants are tested in English, but there are exceptions for people who are older, and have been legal residents for 15 or 20 years. If they pass, then they turn in their legal resident card and attend the citizenship ceremony. The ceremonies, with people from many different backgrounds swearing fealty to the U.S. with the Pledge of Allegiance, is very impressive. Finally, they receive their certificate of naturalization.”
She ads they have many great success stories, students who have learned English, earned citizenship, and become productive members of U.S. society. “They have to learn the answers to the citizenship test’s 100 questions. During the interview they are asked 10 of them, and must answer six correctly. So they really have to know how the U.S. works. It would be nice if naturally-born Americans knew as much as immigrants have to learn.”
Boyett says she was born in Mercedes, Texas, only about five miles from the border with Mexico. When she was six years old, her family moved to Corpus Christi, where she graduated from Mary Carroll High School in 1974. She earned a bachelor of arts in liberal arts from the University of Texas, Austin, then worked for U.T. until she moved to San Antonio. There she began a career in data analysis for USAA. She met a USAA employee working as a policy service director, Tom Shook, at a social function in 2002. They became friends, then Shook asked her to go to dinner at J. Alexander's Restaurant.
She says, “In 2004 he took me out to dinner again. I love cheesecake, so when the waiter handed me the dessert menu, I didn’t even open it; I just said, ‘I’ll have cheesecake.’ But the waiter insisted I had to look at the menu. It turns out that Tom had replaced the selections with a very fancy printed proposal of marriage. I accepted, and we were married Aug. 7, 2004.”
Now she says they have three grown children. Deborah Boyett is a neurosurgery resident, studying in New York City, Christa Taylor is a special education teacher in Fort Worth, and Tom Shook Jr. is an architectural draftsman in Austin.
Boyett says she retired from USAA in 2013, and she and Tom started looking for a place to retire. “We liked small-town living, and we narrowed it down to a town in Colorado and Kerrville. We chose to come to Kerrville in 2014 because it was closer to my mother, Elida De La Cerda, who still lives in Corpus. It was a good choice, because we found so many people here who care so much. I spend time reading mysteries, and I give back by teaching the citizenship classes. With God, all things are possible.”
She says, “The LWV grant is a great thing. We can be much more effective in getting new citizens involved in their new country. We’re getting the word out. We don’t care how they vote, as long as they get out and vote.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.