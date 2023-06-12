UGRA names contest winners
The winners of UGRA’s River Clean Up Art Contest were recently recognized. Pictured are, from left, UGRA Natural Resources Specialist Matthew Wilkinson, second-place winner Riley Russ, contest winner Madellyn Fiedler, and UGRA Board Treasurer and Outreach and Education Committee Chair, Maggie Snow.

The top artists in UGRA’s River Clean Up art contest to design the event t-shirt were recognized recently by UGRA’s Outreach and Education Committee Chair, Maggie Snow.  

The design contest winner, Madellyn Fiedler, received a certificate of achievement and a $100 check. This is the third time Madellyn’s art has won top prize in the contest as her designs were also featured on the 2019 and 2021 River Clean Up t-shirts.  

