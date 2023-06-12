UGRA names contest winners

The top artists in UGRA’s River Clean Up art contest to design the event t-shirt were recognized recently by UGRA’s Outreach and Education Committee Chair, Maggie Snow.
The design contest winner, Madellyn Fiedler, received a certificate of achievement and a $100 check. This is the third time Madellyn’s art has won top prize in the contest as her designs were also featured on the 2019 and 2021 River Clean Up t-shirts.
Second place winner Riley Russ, and third place winner Rynlee Fiedler, received certificates of achievement and $50 and $25 checks, respectively. Rynlee just finished eighth grade at Hal Peterson Middle School, Riley was a seventh-grader at Hal Peterson as well, and Madellyn recently completed 10th grade at Tivy High School.
“Thank you to all who submitted a design for our 20th annual River Clean Up. I hope your participation increases community awareness of the need to keep our river clean and healthy,” said Snow.
The 20th Annual River Clean Up will be held on July 22, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Flat Rock Park. The first 400 volunteers will receive a free t-shirt with Madellyn’s artwork highlighted on the front.
Visit www.ugra.org for more information and register to participate in the River Clean Up today.
