Kerrville Eastern Star Chapter No. 24 will be holding their Second Annual Ladies Boutique from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Kerrville Masonic Lodge.
Chapter No. 24 would also like to extend an invitation to anyone interested in finding out more about their organization to visit them.
The Order of the Eastern Star is a worldwide fraternal, non-profit, charitable service organization that is an associated body of the family of Masonry similar to Shriners, Scottish Rite, York Rite and others. It is the largest fraternal organization with over 5,500 Chapters in the United States, Canada and 13 other countries.
Not only does this chapter raise funds for local scholarships, it supports a scholarship program for religious training on a state level. They help to maintain a retirement home for its aged members and has served the Hill Country area for more than 125 years with local charitable and outreach programs: Women’s Crisis Center, Troops overseas, national “Service Dog Project,” Food for Kids in local schools, school supplies for local students and local high school scholarships, just to name a few.
The proceeds from this event will benefit the chapter’s national “Service Dog Project.”
As the primary and identifying charity, the Order of the Eastern Star advocates for qualified Service Dog program and provides financial assistance to such organizations, aiding their efforts to serve mankind and to allow individuals to achieve independence with an emphasis on our service men and women.
New and gently used jewelry, purses, hats, linens, homemade soaps, special occasion clothes and much more will be on sale. Credit cards will be accepted.
For more information about the event or membership call Peggy Curlis at (830) 928-7421 (email: pegvee@icloud.com).
Those who would like to make a contribution can send checks payable to Kerrville Chapter No. 24, P.O. Box 290042, Kerrville, TX 78029.
