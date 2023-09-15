The Kerrville Art Club has announced the date for its monthly meeting, as well as dates for the newest exhibit.
Monthly meeting
Kerrville Art Club will hold its monthly general meeting from 1-2 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Kerrville Arts & Cultural Center located at 228 Earl Garrett in Kerrville. The public is invited to attend.
A demonstration on multimedia art will be given by Carolyn Rothwell.
KACC exhibit
Kerrville Art Club announces its Autumn Show and Sale at Kerrville Arts & Cultural Center beginning Sept. 14 and continuing through Oct. 21.
A reception for the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 2-4 p.m. at Kerrville Arts and Cultural Center.
Kerrville Art Club invites you to view the gallery and join us for the reception. Admission is free.
