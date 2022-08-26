The Salvation Army Food Pantry is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The food pantry helps multiple local families in the Kerr County area each month.
Families with 1-3 family members receive one bag of groceries and families with four family members or more receive two bags of groceries.
By supplying free fresh bread, canned goods, and healthy proteins, the food pantry provides valuable meal supplementation while helping those in need maintain their independence and dignity.
Donations that are in need of: rice, canned fruits, canned veggies, canned chicken, tuna, oatmeal, canned soups, pasta, pasta sauce, and mac & cheese (boxes).
Individuals and/or businesses interested in donating to the Salvation Army Food Pantry to help local families can do so by visiting the Salvation Army Kroc Center, located at 201 Holdsworth Dr, or the Salvation Army Social Services, located at 855 Hayes Drive, or contact (830) 257-3620 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.