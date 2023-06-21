Looking for a win
Jeff Harris, Kerrville’s new Place 2 council member, takes a moment to appreciate the beauty of the city he serves. He says, “I will listen to all the people in Kerrville, and represent every voter in the city whether they voted for me or not.”

Jeff Harris was sworn in by Judge Steve Ables as the Kerrville City Council member for Place 2 on May 23.

“Last year Place 2 Councilmember Kim Clarkson decided not to campaign for reelection,” Harris said. “She asked me to run. I told her my wife, Kristi, works for the city, but Clarkson had already checked with City Attorney Mike Hayes. He said there was no conflict, since Kristi isn’t a department head.”

