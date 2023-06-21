Looking for a win

Jeff Harris was sworn in by Judge Steve Ables as the Kerrville City Council member for Place 2 on May 23.
“Last year Place 2 Councilmember Kim Clarkson decided not to campaign for reelection,” Harris said. “She asked me to run. I told her my wife, Kristi, works for the city, but Clarkson had already checked with City Attorney Mike Hayes. He said there was no conflict, since Kristi isn’t a department head.”
Kristi was the next step, Harris said. “I went home, and we had a long discussion. She was all for it. Then, since I’m the senior vice-president and branch executive for the Kerrville SouthStar Bank, I called Regional Director Ryan Noyce. He said, ‘Go for it.’ But we checked with the bank’s compliance officer to make sure there was no conflict. She’s Jo Ann Biezensky, the mayor pro tem of Bremond, Texas, over between Waco and Bryan. That answered that question.”
Harris says he filed at the first moment possible, 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, to show how serious he was. His campaign was managed by Kristan Weaver, who works with Clint Morris. His treasurer was Randy Evans. “They made sure we followed all the election rules, and filed all the required finance reports correctly. I did a lot of campaigning, and spent all day May 6, Election Day, at the polls. We had a watch party at Buzzie’s after the polls closed, and at the end of the evening I was ahead by eight votes.”
But it wasn’t over. Harris says, “There were seven questionable mail-in ballots and five provisional ballots which had to be counted. Provisional ballots are cast when the voter’s eligibility is in question, so all 12 of those votes had to be reviewed by the election people. It turned out none of them were valid. Then my opponent, Barbara Dewell-Ferguson, reasonably called for a recount. That happened May 19, and I ended up winning by just three votes. I took the Place 2 seat the next council meeting.”
Harris says he was born and raised in Victoria, and graduated from Victoria High School in 1992. “I just went to my 30th class reunion there last August,” he says. “But after high school, I joined the U.S. Marine Corps. After training, I became a marksmanship instructor at Paris Island, then moved to the Marine ‘Air Wing,’ where I was an Individual Material Readiness List Asset Manager. I coordinated the use of classified test equipment for the F-18 Hornet.” He says he was on active duty until December of 1998, and served with the reserves until August of 2000.
“Then I became a golf pro,” he says. “From 1999 to 2002 I ran a golf course at Sea Island, in Georgia. I moved to Austin, and ran the Hills Country Club until 2006, when I came to Riverhill Country Club.
“In 2009 I became a corrections officer for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office. One day a KPD officer, Kristi Price, brought a suspect to the jail. She told me she is also a veteran, having served in the Coast Guard. On Sept. 25, 2009, I took her out to dinner, at Joe's Crab Shack in San Antonio. She made me pick her up at Wal-Mart, then told me she lived in Boerne. After we ate, we went to Boerne and spent two hours driving around Boerne’s four streets talking, because I didn’t want the date to end. Since she didn’t have a father then, I asked her mother, Terri Putman, for her hand. Kristi and I were married Dec. 10, 2011.”
Kristi is still with KPD, he said. They have two rescue cats, “Garff” and “Bailey Adel.”
Harris said in 2014 he made another career change and went to work for Cecil Atkission Motors as sales, finance director, and sales manager. In September of 2014 Community First National Bank recruited him.
“My father had always been a banker,” Harris said. “But he always told me if I went into banking he would disown me. I called him, and told him I had been offered a position as a mortgage officer. He said that was okay, because mortgage ‘wasn’t really banking.’ So I took the job.”
Then in 2021 SouthStar bought the bank and promoted Harris to vice-president in loans. Again his father approved. In January of 2022, SouthStar promoted Harris to senior VP and branch executive. “I called my father and gave him the news,” Harris says. “He admitted I was really in banking, but he was proud of me.”
While rising in the banking world, Harris has also been active in the community. He says he has in the past chaired the Veteran’s Day Parade, is a director of Together with Hill Country Veterans, serves on the Veterans’ Pathway Advisory Council, and is County Judge Rob Kelly’s appointee to the Kerr County Veterans’ Service Council. When local bankers and Schreiner University instituted a banking school, Harris joined that committee.
“When I went to Kristi and told her I had been asked to join another board, she said, ‘No.’ But then she asked which one. When I told her it was Hill Country Crisis Council, she said, ‘You need to get off another board, and join that one.’ So I did. I’m just starting there.”
As he is on City Council. Harris says, “Place 2 is just which chair I sit in. Councilmembers are elected at-large, so I represent the whole city. After the election someone went on Facebook and posted he hoped I would represent God-fearing Republicans. Someone else posted they hoped I would represent everybody. That’s the one I responded to. I will listen to all the people in Kerrville, and represent every voter in the city whether they voted for me or not. I want to make decisions on citizen and staff input, and make sure the city runs as a business.”
He adds, “If I can achieve one thing as a councilperson that makes Kerrville better, I will count that a win.”
