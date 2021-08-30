Kerrville Pets Alive! recently announced the appointments of Gayle Haney and Dr. Katlyn Rosenbaum, DVM, to the KPA Board of Directors.
Haney has a wealth of animal experience and has been an advocate for the humane treatment of wildlife and domestic animals for decades.
Her professional experience includes 36 years in law as a legal secretary, legal assistant, and paralegal in criminal and family law.
Haney has a masters in counseling and she worked 10 years with severely emotionally disturbed children and adults. She has also worked for six years with intellectually developmentally disabled children and adults, and served as a CPS investigator for seven years.
Rosenbaum grew up in Houston, Texas and attended Texas A&M - College Station. She completed her Bachelors, Masters, and DVM degrees over the course of 10 years.
Rosenbaum, on staff with Kerrville Veterinary Clinic, volunteers her time with the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team and she serves as the area advisor for Peterson Hospital Pet Peace of Mind.
Rosenbaum also enjoys hiking, meteorology, astronomy, music, crafting and all things Disney.
Kerrville Pets Alive! is a nonprofit animal welfare charity serving Kerr County, Texas.
