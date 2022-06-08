A new chapter

Ray and Ann Buck say they are in the process of selling their Kerrville house. They have a new home waiting for them in a small Arkansas town in the Ouachita Mountains. “We honeymooned in Mena, and we’ve been back for vacations, and RVing.”
Both of them are leaving long-term positions in Kerrville, at the Upper Guadalupe River Authority and the Christian Women's Job Corps.
Ray says he will retire as the general manager of UGRA on Sept. 30. “The UGRA mission is to elevate conservation, and protect the quality of the Guadalupe River,” he says, and lists three primary reasons that is vital to Kerrville.
First, the city gets 80 percent of its drinking water from the river.
Second, the river is an economic engine for the community, with summer camps, eateries, and hotels taking advantage of it; and individuals using it for recreation like swimming, boating and fishing.
And third, it improves the quality of life. “People from Fredericksburg envy us,” Ray says. “They tell me that Kerrville has the River Trail, while they only have Main Street.”
He says the main forces working against the Guadalupe are draught and development, but both can be managed. “You can’t make it rain,” he says. “But you can conserve the water we use, and store some of it for the future. A lot of that happens when we manage development.
“The old philosophy was when it rained, get rid of the water by routing it as quickly as possible into the river. But then not only does the water go away, but it also carries pollutants and trash into the river with it.
“Now we encourage development that retains the stormwater on-site. The earth acts as a natural filter, blocking oil and other chemicals and keeping trash where it can be easily collected, so the water can replenish aquifers or enter the river much cleaner.”
Ray says the UGRA Board of Directors have been looking for a new GM, and may be close to selecting one. As he prepares to hand over UGRA, he says, “I have been overseeing an amazing staff. If I can take credit for anything, it’s hiring great people.”
Ann says she retired from her position as the executive director of CWJC on May 26. “Our mission is to provide a safe, Christ-centered environment for women, where they can grow spiritually, professionally and personally. We have two 12-week semesters per year. They are arranged like two rivers, which eventually merge.”
One is the business education “river,” she says. They teach their students how to use computers, with training in graphics, word processing, spreadsheets, and such. They also hold classes on money management, resumé writing and interviewing, with hands-on components like mock interviews.
She says the other “river” is personal. “We start each day with a Bible study. We also teach about maintaining healthy relationships, developing parenting skills, encouraging personal discovery, and, very importantly, anger management. We help them learn the tools necessary to heal from often-damaged pasts, and find Jesus Christ as their answer. The positive change in their lives enables them to get and keep a job.”
She adds that she also sees a “ripple effect.” When her students succeed, their children and families also benefit.
CWJC is a non-profit, without government funding. She says they operate on individual donations, support from churches and local businesses, and private grants. A lot of what they accomplish is because Kerrville is such a highly supportive community.
Ann says, “Over the past 22 years 462 women have graduated from CWJC, and they have a 90 to 92 percent employment rate.”
Ray says he was born in Bryan, where his father, Lester Buck, was attending Texas A&M University. Ray was in the fourth grade when the family moved to Kerrville, and he attended Starkey Elementary, Tivy Upper Elementary, what was then Peterson Junior High, and Tivy High School. He graduated in 1975, and returned to A&M to start his own higher education. He earned a bachelor of science in wildlife and fisheries science in 1980.
“I loved college,” he says. “If I had the money, I’d be a professional student.” Instead, he worked for Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for a year, before returning to A&M for his master of business administration.
He says he went to work at the Bandera County River Authority, where he created the first Texas surface and groundwater district, morphing the organization into the Springhills Water Management District. “It makes sense to think of rivers and aquifers together,” he says.
After working in other positions, Ray says he returned to Kerrville to become the UGRA general manager in 2005.
Ann says she was born and raised in Beecher City, a village in Effingham County, Ill. She graduated from Beecher City High School in 1970, then studied music education, first at Southern Illinois University, then at Hochschule für Musik in Vienna, Austria. She earned a bachelors in piano and voice education there in 1974, and gave a performance at the U.S. Embassy in Vienna.
She returned to SIU for her master of music, then became a minister of music and fine arts in Tulsa, Okla. for 30 years. Much of that was spent as an associate pastor for the Evangelistic Temple School, but she also conducted the citywide orchestra, and travelled to Iran and Turkey with Voice of the Martyrs, an international organization defending the human rights of persecuted Christians. “Something people don’t know about me is that I have a CD published in Arabic,” she says.
“Then I thought to retire,” she says. “I met Ray on eHarmony. I had never been closer to Kerrville than San Antonio, but I moved here when we married in 2008. I taught private lessons in piano, then in 2010 volunteered to teach a Bible class for CWJC. Before the class finished, they invited me to join the board of directors, and before I even attended a board meeting they called me to be the executive director.”
Ray says between them they have three grown children. Ann’s son, Ryan Irwin and his wife Cathy, live in Kansas City, Mo., and have two children. Ray’s oldest son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Tara Buck, are raising two children in Center Point. Ray’s youngest son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Shannon Buck, live in League City, and also have two children, giving Ray and Ann six grandchildren.
Ray quotes Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” Ann paraphrases, from Romans 8:38, “Nothing will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
They say, “We feel it’s time to turn a page, to open another chapter in our service. God isn’t through with us yet. Our mantra is ‘rest, regroup, and relaunch.’ Then we’ll go wherever God leads us.”
