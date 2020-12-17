Final Performances of Playhouse 2000's ‘A Christmas Carol’ Friday, Saturday

The Playhouse 2000 production of the classic "A Christmas Carol" will have its final two performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the VK Garage Theater.
"This story, with its call to embrace the spirit of Christmas and learn to keep it in our hearts, has been a joy to prepare and present," said P2K Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. "We hope it brings warm feelings to those who come to see it."
"And, we're really glad to be able to offer this classic show on our stage, given the concern we all have for keeping both audience and cast healthy," he continued. "We're taking our responsibility seriously, and are working hard to provide as safe an environment as we can."
Face coverings will be required for everyone entering the two theaters. All staff and volunteer ushers will use best safety practices to ensure minimum risk to those in attendance.
Tickets are limited to just 40 per show to allow for social distancing, so advance reservations are recommended. Tickets for the one-hour production are $22 per person.
P2K also reminds readers that Season Ticket Packages are now available for the five plays and musicals in their Season 2021. Packages save as much as 15 percent over the cost of single tickets, and they make great gifts.
The Cailloux Box Office is open through Dec. 19 on their regular schedule; from 10 a.m. to 1p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Walk-ups are welcome, and telephone orders can be placed by calling (830) 896-9393. Messages can be left at any time to be returned to regular hours.
Tickets can also be reserved online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com. Online convenience fees apply to these orders.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's Community Theater, and manages, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater.
For more information, including details on volunteering with or auditioning for P2K, readers can visit www.playhouse2000.com.
