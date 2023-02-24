The community is invited to celebrate Black History Month at the Doyle Communty Center for an event entitled “Lest We Forget.”
The event will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, beginning at 3 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The community is invited to celebrate Black History Month at the Doyle Communty Center for an event entitled “Lest We Forget.”
The event will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, beginning at 3 p.m.
Reverend Kevin Nelson, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in San Antonio, will be the guest speaker.
For more information, call (830) 257-4446.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.