Teacher Feature: Mary Holt

School: Notre Dame Catholic School.
Subject taught: Kindergarten.
Years teaching: 24 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in liberal arts from University of Texas Austin, and my teaching certification from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I always loved being around children, and helping kids learn.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: As a kindergarten teacher, my kids arrive barely knowing the alphabet. Watching them grow into readers is very rewarding.
Hardest part of teaching: Keeping up with new technology. My own children have to teach me about my cell phone.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like for school to run year-round.
Other duties at school: Not yet, since this is my first year. But I look forward to getting involved in other duties.
Hobbies/interests: I’m an avid reader of crime fiction, and I run every day. I also work in my vegetable garden.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Austin, and graduated from Austin High School. I went to UT for my bachelors degree. After I graduated, in 1984 mutual friends introduced me to John Holt. We were married in 1988, and moved to Kerrville in 1989. I knew the town, since my parents, Beverly and Jerry Bell, had a vacation home in Riverhill, and I attended Camp Mystic for about three years. I was a stay-at-home mom until my children started pre-school, then I worked for Children’s Corner for four years until they were in kindergarten. I worked for Kerrville ISD at Hal Peterson Middle School, when it was on Tivy Street, while I completed my teaching credentials at SU. Then I taught at Tally Elementary for 21 years, until I came to NDS. All three of my children graduated from Tivy High School and Texas State University, became teachers, and dropped out. My oldest daughter, Shannon Kersh, lives in New Braunfels with her husband, Mark, and they have my four-year-old grandson, Finn. She works for the H-E-B corporate offices. My son, John Holt III and his wife Chandler live in Austin, where he works for tech companies. My youngest daughter is Beverly, who works with children at the Central Texas Autism Center in Austin.
