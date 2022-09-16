Pets of the Week – September 14, 2022

Bugsy is an absolutely adorable 12-week-old Chihuahua mix weighing 10 pounds. His perfect markings just add to his absolute perfect-ness. In typical puppy fashion, Bugsy loves everyone and everything, including all types of toys. Bugsy is ready for someone to adopt him and show him all the ropes. He is the funniest little guy that will entertain you for hours. For more information, e-mail info@freeman-fritts. com or visit Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter, 515 Spur 100 in Kerrville, Wednesday through Friday from 1-4 p.m.
This beautiful 2-year-old female pure-bred labrador retriever was found as a stray, and unbelievably, has not been reclaimed. She is such a sweet girl, good with other dogs and loves to play fetch and give kisses. She would make a wonderful dog for anyone. We aren't sure that she has hunting training, but she is so smart, we wouldn't be surprised. Come to see her at Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534 Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (an hour lunch at noon).
