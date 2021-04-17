Randal’s Automotive joins as U-Haul dealer

U-Haul Company of Texas is pleased to announce that Randal’s Automotive & Tire signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Kerrville community.
Randal’s Automotive & Tire at 3160 Fredericksburg Road will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and moving supplies.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (830) 353-8431 or visiting https://www.uhaul. com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Kerrville-TX-78028/052243/ today.
Randal’s Automotive & Tire partners David and Candice Randal are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Kerr County.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul stores and dealers continue to serve the public. Our products are utilized by first responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people’s homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups – in addition to the household mover.
Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its team members and customers safe.
U-Haul is pleased to offer programs that inherently promote social distancing with minimal or no contact with others. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents interact with customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.