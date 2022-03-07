Teacher Feature: Rosalie Brummett

ROSALIE BRUMMETT
School: Nimitz Elementary School.
Subject taught: Special education grades K through 5.
Years teaching: Six years.
Years at school/district: Five years, including two years at B.T. Wilson, two years at KISD teaching special education, and one year at Nimitz.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies from University of Texas San Antonio, and a masters in special education from Sul Ross University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I wanted to make a difference in the world by helping people, especially children.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Seeing the growth of the students from grade to grade.
Hardest part of teaching: Saying goodbye to “my” students after fifth grade, and watching them move on.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: Building on community involvement and encouraging community support.
Other duties at school: I don’t have any yet.
Hobbies/interests: Being outside, hiking and bird-watching. I love to read a good book, and I spend time with my family. My two-year-old son keeps me busy.
Personal history: I was born into a family of educators in Raleigh, N.C., but my family moved to Boerne when I was two years old. I graduated from Samuel V. Champion High School in 2011, a member of the second graduating class. My biology teacher, Deanna Brummett, really inspired me to love biology. I also got to know her son, Jared. On our first date we got snow cones, and ate them standing by the river. He started his business, Graham’s Body and Repair, and we were married. I worked part-time in a nursing home, and thought for a little time I would go into nursing. But I watched my sister-in-law work weekends and nights, and I wanted to put my family first. So I went full-time to UTSA for my degree, graduating in 2016. I came to KISD after teaching for a year. I started at B.T. Wilson for two years, and got my master’s degree. I moved up to the KISD administration in special education for two years, but I missed the children, so I took a pay cut to come to Nimitz. Our son, Bowen, will be two in April and attends the Tivy Child Development Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.