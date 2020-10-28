Howdy, pardner

Dr. Don Frazier says the population of Texas will double in the next 30 years.
“Not all of the people moving from other states have an appreciation of the Texas inheritance,” he says. “That’s why Schreiner University and I want the Texas Center to be about outreach and cultural sustainability. We want to make Texas history and culture accessible to both natives and newcomers, so everybody finds their own place in the unique Texas story.”
He says he “talks Texas, day-in and day-out” from one-on-one conversations to building teaching curricula for public schools, colleges, adult education, and the general population. For world-wide distribution he has a YouTube channel, “Don Frazier,” where the McWhiney History Education Group has been “Making History Since 1995.”
His recent talks have been through the Dynamic Learning Institute at the Dietert Center; to the Schreiner Alliance; at a campus-wide SU Town Hall; and with Civil War round tables online from Houston, Austin, and Scottsdale, Ariz.
Frazier says he also teaches a Schreiner “My Texas Learning” seminar for freshmen, and classes leading to a minor in Texas Studies, which includes the history and culture of the Lone Star State.
The Texas Center also houses State House Press, which he says publishes books about Texas. Their most recent publication is “Tempest Over Texas: The Fall and Winter Campaign of 1863-1864,” the fourth installment in Frazier’s award-winning Louisiana Quadrille series, which picks up the story of the Civil War in Louisiana and Texas after the fall of Port Hudson and Vicksburg.
Frazier intends to expand his outreach, once travel is possible, by leading student field trips. He says, “I’ve visited every World War II battlefield in Europe where Texas units, the 30th and 90th Divisions, fought.”
“Understanding history is like owning a master key to the Universe,” he says. He makes a strong case for including Texas history in K-12 curricula even outside of the state. “Texas is America, done like the Founding Fathers intended.”
Frazier says he was born in Big Spring, but grew up in Eagle Pass and San Antonio. He lived in Georgia for two years in junior high school, and found his love of Texas history expanded to include the Civil War. Then his family moved back to the Fort Worth area, where he graduated from Lamar High School in Arlington.
He says, “In 1981 I was working a summer job at Six Flags Over Texas, running the ‘Super-Shifter’ game where contestants raced cars up a wall. There was a kid who wanted to play, but no one to compete against him. I called out to a girl passing by to ‘Come beat this kid,’ and she took me up on it. She was Susan Buckley, and after she won the race we struck up a conversation. That led to dating, and I first took her to see Indiana Jones in ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark,’ then we went to Pizza Hut, where we had Canadian bacon and mushrooms. But Susan had a strict rule against marrying before she graduated from college, so we didn’t get married until she graduated, in 1987.”
He says they raised two daughters. Kay Frazier just earned her master’s degree in opera from Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music, and is trying to figure out a career when most opera houses are closed. “But the Frazier family motto is, ‘I am ready’,” Frazier adds.
Sarah Frazier is a senior at Texas Christian University in strategic communications, concentrating on social media public relations and marketing.
Frazier says, “I was on the newspaper staff in high school, and liked telling stories, so I started college at University of Texas Arlington in communications. I worked in print journalism and on television broadcasting major league baseball. Journalism was fun, but it didn’t ‘scratch my itch.’ I’d tell a story, it would be news for a day, then there was the next story. I might broadcast an amazing game that went 14 innings, but tomorrow there was a new game. I found history is long-form journalism, for instance reading dead people’s mail and making their words accessible forever. So I went to Texas Christian University and earned my masters and PhD in history in 1992.”
Frazier says he taught for four years at TCU, then was at McMurry University, in Abilene, from 1993 to 2019.
He says while he was at McMurray, Dr. H. Grady McWhiney donated his personal library, to establish the McWhiney Collection of books, periodicals, reference materials, recordings, correspondence, and archival material. This led to the chartering of the McWhiney Group in 1995. It’s purpose was to establish an educational ecosystem focused on 19th and 20th Century Texas and military history accessible to all.
“Now the McWhiney Group is in symbiosis with the Schreiner University Texas Center,” Frazier says. “Susan and I are in the process of selling our home in Abilene. SU is letting us live here on campus until we can find a home in Kerrville. We’re just getting the Texas Center started. My personal motto comes from a historical account where the lieutenant of a surrounded cavalry unit asked what they were going to do. The commander replied, ‘When in doubt – gallop!’”
