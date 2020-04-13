Teacher Feature – Hunter Miller

Hunter Miller
School: Tally Elementary School.
Subject taught: Challenge lab and STEM lab, all grades.
Years teaching: Seven years.
Years at school/district: Three years.
College: I have a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies for pre-k through sixth grade, from Texas A&M University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I always enjoyed working with kids. As a high school junior and senior I was involved in the PALS Program, and summers in college I worked at the Hermann Sons Camp near Comfort.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I love interacting with the kids and watching them learn, when I see the "Aha moment." The kids teach me things every day.
Hardest part of teaching: There is so much to teach, in so little time.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: We have to have student testing, it sets the bar. But I wish we could find a way for it to be less stressful.
Other duties at school: I am the Student Council sponsor, an officer on the Social Committee, and the team leader for Special Programs. I started the "College Can Change Your Life" program, where students learn about different colleges and raise funds. This year we'll be able to give graduating seniors who attended Tally two scholarships.
Hobbies/interests: I like watching movies, mostly comedy and adventure; playing disk golf; and bowling. I also watch college football.
Personal history: I was born in San Antonio, but we moved to Boerne, where I went to school starting in kindergarten. I graduated from Boerne High School in 2008, then went to Texas A&M. Summers I worked at Hermann Sons Camp. After I graduated I started teaching for the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District for four years. But I kept working summers at the camp, where I became the director of the Boy's Camp. Katie Klohn was the Girl's Camp director, so I got to know her, and we were married March of 2017. She was from Fredericksburg, and did not want to move to Houston, so we came back home to the Hill Country. I teach at Tally, and she teaches fourth grade in Boerne, which is good, because we can compare the different approaches.
