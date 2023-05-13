The Salvation Army of Kerrville is hosting its 36th Annual Circle of Service, a night of magic, music, and community for a cause.

Taking place on Tuesday, May 23 at the Arcadia Live, this event will feature performances by musician Leanna Crawford and magician John Michael Hinton, with a guest appearance from Brad Fogarty, a producer on the hit TV show, “The Chosen.”

