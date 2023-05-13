The Salvation Army of Kerrville is hosting its 36th Annual Circle of Service, a night of magic, music, and community for a cause.
Taking place on Tuesday, May 23 at the Arcadia Live, this event will feature performances by musician Leanna Crawford and magician John Michael Hinton, with a guest appearance from Brad Fogarty, a producer on the hit TV show, “The Chosen.”
Kicking things off will be John Michael Hinton, a previous contestant on the CW’s hit show “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”
Hinton’s unique style of close-up magic for the stage uses everyday objects to accomplish impossible feats. Through his use of a live video feed, every audience member will be transported onto the stage just inches away from the mystery.
Following this mystical display will be talented singer/songwriter and nominee for Female Artist of the Year for the 2021 K-LOVE Fan Awards, Leanna Crawford. This singer of “How Can You Not,” “Truth I’m Standing On,” and “Make It Through,” has been touring with some of the biggest names in the Christian music industry and we are thrilled to have her join the stage at Arcadia Live.
This important event is the Salvation Army of Kerrville’s largest funding source outside of Red Kettles and is its way of recognizing the involvement and support of the local community and the men and women who do so much to take care of those in need.
All proceeds from this magical night go directly towards the Salvation Army of Kerrville and its Social Services and Boys & Girls' Club. These services help many individuals in our community every single day by offering warm meals, rent assistance, shelter, case management, an after-school program, day camps, and so much more.
General tickets range from $20, $30 and $40 and are now on sale.
More information can also be found by visiting our website, www.KerrvilleKroc.org and clicking on the 2023 Circle of Service tab.
