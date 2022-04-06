John Elliott steps down as Kerr Republican Chair

John Elliott says he has been the Kerr County chair of the Republican Party for 14 years, running every two years for reelection. But this year he decided not to run, stepping aside for Paul Zohlen, who the Republican voters elected to take over.
“After 14 years I felt I could give more time in other areas,” Elliott says. “In particular, I’ll be getting more involved with my son, Chris, in our tank car cleaning business.”
He says they run Southtank Resources, LLC. They have three facilities for cleaning the inside of railroad tank cars, in Bishopville, S.C.; Snowflake, Ariz.; and Los Angeles, Calif. “There are two main reasons for cleaning a tank car,” he says. “The first is when they change cargos, and that involves two processes; one for pressurized cargos, and one for those that aren’t.
“If the car has been hauling a liquid, like diesel, and the railroad company needs to haul gasoline, those two don’t go together. So we have to put a worker inside the tank and use pressurized chemical solvents as well as steam cleaning. The workers wear a respirator suit, and they are carefully monitored prior to and during the process to make sure they have plenty of air to breathe.”
The process is different if the contents are pressurized, he says. “If the car has been hauling something like propane or butane, we have to flair it off. We attach a hose to the car, and run it to a box with a chimney, far enough from the car to be safe. The box has a spark inside, so when we open the car’s valve the gas travels through the hose, is ignited in the box, and burns off over the chimney. That process is really fun.”
He says the second reason Southtank cleans cars is at the final step in the useful life of the car, before they are decommissioned and scrapped. Every car they clean has to be recertified by the Association of American Railroads. “Safety is a big deal,” he says. “Both for the cars and the people who work around and in them. We clean about 75 cars per month, so I travel as needed, averaging a trip every six weeks to our Arizona facility.”
Elliott says as Kerr County Republican Chair he had two main duties, registering Republicans to vote and finding good candidates for them to vote for.
“Republican voters liked me, and kept reelecting me. For registration, I also had the assistance of the Precinct Chairs of the 20 Kerr County voting precincts, scattered across the four county commissioners’ precincts. A lot of the registrations are done on an individual basis, but sometimes we set up registration tables at local events.”
Elliott says he mainly found candidates for office through networking and political and civic functions, where he looked for people who were already involved in volunteering. “Most county officials are elected through the political parties, so that’s where we concentrate. The city councils are non-partisan, so we don’t have a role there. We support all Republican candidates by teaching them how to run, up until the primary election and runoff, then we support our Republican candidates through the November general election with financing and promotions, like yard signs.”
He says the final part of his job as County Chair was to conduct Republican elections, finding election judges and clerks for the Republican primary elections and runoffs. The general elections are run by the Kerr County Tax Assessor Collector, Bob Reeves.
Besides his political service, Elliott says he’s been a director at large for the board of the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District for 17 years. “We have a good board, and things run smoothly because we’re blessed with a capable general manager, Gene Williams.”
Elliott says he was born in Minneapolis, Minn., but his family moved to Liberty Village, Ill., when he was in the 10th grade. He attended Warren High School, in Gurnee, Ill., graduating in 1961. “I went to work on a tow-boat in the Ohio River, and discovered a passion for marine transportation. I decided to get more education in 1965, at Carthage College, in Kenosha, Wisc. There I met Normandie Krudof in an Old Testament history class. We started out when I took her to the homecoming game and dance. We were married July 2, 1966, but on Nov. 16 I was drafted into the U.S. Army.”
He says, “It was during Vietnam, and they needed to train all the draftees. So I was standing in line with a bunch of other recruits, and they pointed at me and said, ‘You’re going to be a drill instructor.’ And that’s what I did from 1966 to 1968, when I got out. I returned to Carthage with a better attitude, and while I was working for a Minneapolis manufacturer who made V-belts for cars, I earned my bachelor of arts in marketing, and minor in sociology, in 1977.”
Elliott says they moved to New Orleans, and the Ingram Barge Company, where he dispatched barges along the Mississippi River. In 1986 he replaced his father, John R. Elliott Sr., as the executive vice president of Torco Oil for nine years. “That was quite a step up. I wore a suit, and went to all the right places.” Moving to Houston, he says he worked for Brooks petroleum Company for two years, then started his own company, Trifinery, selling refined road-quality asphalt products, until he sold the business and retired in 2002.
Along the way, he says he and Normandie raised three boys. Brooks works in trucking logistics in Houston, where he and his wife, Leah, are raising Lucy and Byron. Chris, Elliotts partner in Southtank, is married to Kimberly, and they have Evie and Lilla. Travis and his wife Andi live in Phoenix, with their son Jaxon.
Elliott says, “We had vacationed in Waltonia for 15 years, and we knew the Hill Country was for us, so we bought property in Hunt, and moved here in 2003. I think my core characteristic is that I treat others with respect, and try to be as sincere as I can. I was truly blessed to have the confidence of Republican voters for 14 years.”
