Texas Heritage Music Foundation in Kerrville is asking for the community’s support.
Leaders say they are in urgent need of help, as they try to establish the ability to host “live-streaming concerts” via YouTube, in order to keep their programming alive, to support their musicians, and to provide social interaction for the THMF family stranded at home.
They have one basic request – to subscribe to their YouTube channel.
They said those who forward this request to their friends to ask them to do the same will have helped THMF.
They needed 1,000 subscribers no later than Tuesday, March 31, in order to stream their next event.
The THMF also can be reached by phone at 203-6280, or by mail at P.O. Box 2435, Fredericksburg, Texas 78624.
Let the music play!
