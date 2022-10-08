Rising Country Music star Jenny Tolman will perform exclusively at Kerrville’s Cailloux Theater on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m., presented by Playhouse 2000.
With a razor-sharp wit and a throwback sound, Tolman is on track to become her generation’s Roger Miller. She’s definitely a comedic troubadour, but with a decidedly feminine perspective.
Tolman’s silky smooth voice has been compared to Bobbie Gentry’s, and her lyrics to Dolly Parton’s. She uses both to offer amazing vocals, savvy wordplay and wisdom far beyond her years.
Her debut album “There Goes the Neighborhood” lit up Nashville in 2020 by delivering a series of set-to-music snapshots of life in the fictional small town she dubbed “Jennyville.”
“The Nashville Scene” magazine singled it out as the year’s “Best Country Debut Album.” The Tennessean newspaper named Jenny an “Artist to Watch” and Nashville’s definitive resource “MusicRow” included her in its “Next Big Thing” Class of 2020.
Tolman is touring in support of her new album, “Married in a Honkytonk” which came out in March. She’s stopping in Kerrville on her way to a private show in Conroe, coming from Jackson, Wyo. This will be Texans’ only chance to catch her on this leg of her tour.
Tickets to enjoy Tolman in concert at the Cailloux Theater are priced from just $15 to $35, less for students and children, and they can be reserved at the Cailloux Box Office, (830) 896-9393 or online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, where convenience fees will apply.
In addition to serving as Kerrville’s Community Theater, Playhouse 2000 manages and programs the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including both the VK Garage and Cailloux Theaters, on behalf of the City of Kerrville.
