UGRA supports rainwater harvesting at the Hunt School
The Hunt School was the recipient of UGRA’s 2022 Large Rainwater System Incentive Program funding. Hunt School students pictured are, front row from left, Catherine Ragsdale, Sienna Motlong, Abigail Livingston, Viola Bulkley, Allisson Garcia, Olivia Spencer, Javier Neave, Ayers Nelson, Preston Davis, and Kaylee Nichols. Back row: Gilberto Neave, Caleb Chilton, Lizeth Soto, Harper Cobb, Julian Alva, and Felipe Falcon.  Standing L to R: Faith Bradberry, Hunt School science teacher; Luci Harmon, Hunt ISD Superintendent; Maggie Snow, UGRA Treasurer and Outreach and Education Committee Chair; Diane McMahon, UGRA President; and Austin Dickson, UGRA Director.

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority recently awarded the Hunt School $5,000 to support improvements to their 20,000-gallon rainwater catchment system.  

“This generous grant from UGRA allowed us to repair and upgrade our rainwater catchment system so that it remains useful for the Discovery Garden program and for our hydroponics garden.  This catchment system was designed by students and is not only important to our garden, but also an important piece of Hunt School history,” said Luci Harmon, Hunt ISD Superintendent.  

